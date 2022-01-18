MARRIAGES
Holly Christine Corbett, Iowa City, and Christian Darin Philip Smith, Evansdale, Dec. 30 in Waterloo.
Brian Dale Robbins and Inger Louise Johnson, both of Waverly, Dec. 31 in Waverly.
DISSOLUTION
Jason A. Reyerson, Waverly, v. Sarah C. Meyer-Reyerson, Waverly.
CASES FILED
Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, South Dakota, v. Dylan J. DePuew, Allison, medical debt collection.
Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Angelina L. Wright, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Richard Velador, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Angela Schmidt, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Chad Salmon, Tripoli, credit card debt collection.
L&M Accounts Inc., Moline, Illinois, v. Derek and Amanda Acree, Ackley, veterinary debt collection.
State of Iowa v. Shenita Lorraine Hinton, 38, Waverly, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent and public intoxication.
State of Iowa v. Anglea Louise McBroom, 40, Plainfield, child endangerment.
State of Iowa v. David Duane Slick, 57, Sumner, assault on persons in certain occupations (peace officer) causing bodily injury.
State of Iowa v. Carson Raphield Kramer, 30, Waverly, third-or-subsequent-offense possession of marijuana, first-offense OWI and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Taylor Duane Slick, 31, Sumner, interference with official acts.
State of Iowa v. Joseph Lee Schmitz, 39, Waterloo, possession of methamphetamine, first-offense OWI and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Jesse Lewis Walker, 33, Rochester, Minnesota, first-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Adrianette Mercie Walker, Rochester, Minnesota, first-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
DISTRICT COURT
State of Iowa v. Corbin James Jones, 18, McGregor, pled guilty to possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, trafficking in stolen weapons and carrying weapons, judgment deferred, placed on probation for three to five years on the first two counts and two years on the third, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, complete recommended substance abuse and mental health treatments, civil penalty of $1,025 on counts one and two and $855 on count three are imposed, but $375 of the count one and two penalties and $355 of count three’s penalty are suspended, making defendant responsible for $1,800 in civil penalties, payable in installments of at least $50 on the first day of each month, upon completion of probation, charges will be expunged, additional two counts of unlawful possession of a prescription drug are dismissed at defendant’s cost, pay $214.80 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Dalexia Danai Pledge, 21, Fayette, pled guilty to interference with official acts and providing false identification information, ordered to pay $210 in total fines plus $31.50 surcharges, appeal bond set at $500, pay $60 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Martavius Martinez Hunt, 27, Waverly, pled guilty to providing false identification information, ordered to pay $105 fine, $15.75 surcharge and $60 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Cory David Devries, 20, Grundy Center, pled guilty to possession of marijuana, judgment deferred, placed on self-probation for one year, submit to substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, civil penalty waived, review hearing set for 3:30 p.m. July 12 unless all financial obligations are paid in full prior to that time, unable to pay attorney’s fee, companion charge of possession of drug paraphernalia is dismissed at defendant’s cost, also pleads guilty to speeding and will pay scheduled fine, pay $100 court costs.
City of Waverly v. Joshua Niles, 29, Galesburg, Illinois, pled guilty to public intoxication, ordered to pay $105 fine, $15.75 surcharge and $60 court costs.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR JAN. 6-12
SPEEDING: Cory David Devries, Waterloo; James T. Lyles III, O’Fallon, Illinois; Kevin James Ridgeway, Wildwood, Missouri; Gerardo Andres Garcia, Chino, California; Toni Lane Merritt, Orono, Minnesota; Kori Danielle Wilcoxson, Carthage, Illinois; Olivia Brianne Lynch, Sumner; Francisco Alcazar Cruz, Minneapolis; Kwan J. Asberry, Racine, Wisconsin; Kayley Gabrielle Collins, Wentzville, Missouri; Brody Jay Jensen, Owatonna, Minnesota; Gregory Joseph Conrad, Tripoli; Renae Ingrid Byman-Fischer, Cedar Rapids; Christopher Andrew Whiteside; Teresa Marie Honaker, Waterloo; Virginia Lee Olsen, Nashua; Kaitlyn Fox, Frederika; Jimmy Frank White, Memphis, Tennessee; Zakary Jakob Menter, Anoka, Minnesota; Kailee Nichole Becker, Cedar Rapids; Kristopher Michael Dobmeier, Waconia, Minnesota; Heiress Ariele Russell, Marion; Allegra Marie Kundson, Manly; Dakota James Hewitt, Charles City; Tad Andrew Naig, Benson, Minnesota; Steven Roger Wendorf, Richfield, Minnesota; Brittney Lynn Neegaard, Fairbank; Justin Michael Bastyr, Lonsdale, Minnesota; Matthew B. Harris, Princeton, Illinois; Emily Charis Stene, Hawkeye; Robert Emmett Rosier Sr., Waterloo; Katie Marie Baer, Nashville, Tennessee; Kimberly Susan Streinz, Sumner; Lola Lynn Belisle, New Richmond, Wisconsin; Michael E. Phelan, East Alton, Illinois; Timothy James Heinemann, Waverly; Emrah Dervisevic, Farmington, Minnesota; Maxwell Robert Myers, Norwalk, Ohio; Linda Lou Schumacher, Tripoli; Todd Michael Gebhardt, Tripoli; Mark Vadim Freidis, Shakopee, Minnesota; Katrina Mae Bacul Giango, New Hampton; Melissa Ann Tjepkes, Oak Grove, Minnesota; Michael A. Kiesow, Lehigh Acres, Florida; Lori Jean Mensink, West Concord, Minnesota; Troy Robert Louwagie, Mount Vernion; Zhuqqi Tong, Cedar Falls; Colton Robert Miller, Janesville; Sean Michael Albers, Shell Rock; Emma Marie Ewert, New Hampton; Angela Ann Joerger, Readlyn; Adam Willis Purchase, Forest City; Molly Marie Finder, Tripoli; Thomas Robert Merrill, White Bear Lake, Minnesota; Riley Christopher Rankin, Postville; Parker C. Schimmers, Menasha, Wisconsin; Mark Joel Stahr, Hawkeye; Andrea Kimberly Shepard, Cedar Falls; Daniel J. Baker, Milan, Illinois; Jamie Ann Speed, Waterloo; Deane Huber Bruce, Dodge Center, Minnesota; Stephanie Renee Garcia, West St. Paul, Minnesota; Daniel Robert Duggan, Cedar Falls; Daniel Joseph Gruber, Faribault, Minnesota; Marlen Mireles, Willmar, Minnesota; Venkata Bharghav Malladi, Waverly; Ume Rubab, Brooklyn, New York; and Andrew James Johll, Dubuque.
OTHERS: Lily Victoria Aulwes, Waverly, first-offense underage alcohol possession purchase; Trevor James Wireman, Cedar Falls, vehicles fail to respond to steady red light; Dalexia Danai Pledge, Cedar Rapids, first-offense underage tobacco/vapor product use; Scott Hunter Ludeking, Cresco, dark window or windshield; Seth Joseph Mangas, Fayette, operation without registration card or plate; Francisco Alcazar Cruz, Minneapolis, no valid driver’s license; Jordan Lee Boleyn, Waterloo, use of an electronic communications device; Jeremy J. Bruns, Tripoli, dark window or windshield; Bryce Robert Connor, Sumner, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Andrew D. Suprenant, Waterloo, failure to maintain or use safety belts, no insurance, fraudulent use of registration and driving while license suspended; Deacon Leroy Lee, Mason City, second-offense underage tobacco/vapor product use; Daniel Clifford Cecil, Waverly, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Erin E. Bennek Norton, Waverly, failure to have minor wear seat belt; Kenson Jacques, Cedar Rapids, no valid driver’s license; Wallace jerry Helmke, Dumont, use of electronic communications device; Kale Austin Anderson, Denver, dark window or windshield; Jacob Douglas Holschlag, La Porte City, failure to maintain control; Randy Lamarcus Jones, Charles City, failure to maintain control; Dylan James Borglum, Sumner, dark window or windshield; Justine Marie Hussey, Allison, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way; Evan Thomas Ely, Kellogg, dark window or windshield and failure to display registration plate; Brian Joseph Hackman, Waterloo, dark window or windshield; Blake Steven Smith, New Hampton, dark window or windshield; Simonie H. Hall, Loganville, Georgia, failure to change lane upon approach to emergency vehicle; Levi Gene Boevers, Denver, careless driving; Russell Lee Umbarger, Rhodes, violating one-way traffic designation; Austin Jacob Campanella, Denver, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way; Erek Allen Schlamp, Shell Rock, registration violation; Phoebe Marie Kozitza, Forest City, following too closely; Victoria Ann Reed, Waverly, driving while license suspended; Teresa Marie Honaker, Waterloo, driving while license suspended; Martavius Martinez Hunt, Waverly, driving while license suspended; Ismael Sipak Batz, Waterloo, driving while license suspended; Lester Lee Lincoln, Charles City, first-offense unlawful passing of a school bus; and Colin Marshall Beck, Denver, first-offense unlawful passing of a school bus.