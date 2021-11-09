DISSOLUTION
Jessica A. Woltz, Shell Rock, v. Joshua M. Woltz, Waverly.
CASES FILED
State of Iowa, ex rel. C.H., v. Kyle Christopher Hoins, Waverly, child support debt collection.
Veridian Credit Union, Waterloo, v. Lisa Meyers, Denver, credit card debt collection.
Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, South Dakota, v. Jeffrey and Susan Cornforth, Waverly, medical debt collection.
State of Iowa v. Mischelli Lauranne Nelson-Ford, 38, Fredericksburg, driving while barred.
State of Iowa v. Erik Scott Matson, 22, Janesville, possession of a short-barreled rifle or shotgun, use of a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime, first-offense possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of a prescription drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Zoie Elaine Burton, 19, Janesville, first-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Ka’Leck TDQ Bolden, 23, Fayette, second-offense possession of marijuana and providing false identification information.
State of Iowa v. Jacob Benjamin Wright, 20, Waseca, Minnesota, first-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Dalexia Danai Pledge, 20, Fayette, interference with official acts and provide false identification information.
State of Iowa v. Michael Allan Demartino III, 24, Normal, Illinois, first-offense OWI and first-offense possession of marijuana.
DISTRICT COURT
State of Iowa v. Dashaune Terrell Burns-Johnson, 28, Charles City, pled guilty to driving while license barred, sentenced to five days in jail to be served within 120 days, credited for time previously served, fine of $855 is suspended, all financial obligations are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, companion charge of operating non-registered vehicle is dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bond set at $2,000, pay $272.50 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Randi Lee Austin, 37, Rochester, Minnesota, pled guilty to child endangerment and second-offense OWI, sentenced up to two years in prison, suspended in full for the child endangerment charge and suspended but for seven days in jail to be served within 180 days, may be served in Minnesota, fine of $855 on the child endangerment charge is suspended, pay $1,875 fine and $281.25 surcharge on the OWI charge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, placed on self-probation for two years on the child endangerment charge and supervised probation for two years on the OWI charge, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee and a $100 transfer fee to transfer probation to Minnesota, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, must complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, complete drinking driver’s school, also pled guilty to speeding and will pay scheduled fine, companion charge of open container is dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bond set at $2,000 on each count, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Christian Lee Perry, 33, Waverly, pled guilty to having an expired driver’s license, ordered to pay a $70 fine plus $10.50 surcharge and $140 court costs within 30 days, appeal bond set at $1,000.
State of Iowa v. Nathan Michael Williams, 33, Independence, pled guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, failure to affix drug tax stamp, driving while license barred and driving while license revoked, sentenced to up to 25 years on the meth charge, up to five years on the drug tax stamp charge, 30 days in jail on the barred license charge and two days in jail on the revoked license charge, all concurrent to each other as well as with a Buchanan County felony case, subject to a mandatory minimum of one-third of the sentence on the meth charge, fines totaling $6,880 are suspended, but a civil penalty of $14,547.50 on the drug tax stamp charge is imposed, pay attorney’s fee when reported, all financial obligations are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, civil rights adversely affected, including the rights to vote and bear arms, cooperate with DNA profiling, appeal bonds set at $5,000 on the drug tax stamp charge, $1,500 on the barred license charge and $1,000 for the revoked license charge, with no bond on the meth charge, pay $140 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Brandon Jason McFadden, 23, Waverly, pled guilty to possession of marijuana, judgment deferred, placed on self-probation for one year, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, civil penalty waived, all financial obligations are to be paid in full by 3:30 p.m. May 10, 2022, which is when a review hearing is scheduled, unable to pay attorney’s fee, also pled guilty to driving while license suspended and must pay a $250 fine plus $37.50 surcharge, companion charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and operation without registration card or plate are dismissed at defendant’s cost, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Brett Scott Leach, 31, Sumner, pled guilty to third-offense OWI, sentenced to up to five years in prison, ordered to be transported to the Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Oakdale to begin sentence, placed in OWI prison program and will remain at IMCC until space is available, pay $3,125 fine and $468.75 surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, driver’s license barred for six years, must complete drinking driver’s school, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, pled guilty to having no insurance and failure to maintain control and will pay scheduled fines, companion charges of open container, no valid driver’s license and failure to maintain or use safety belts are all dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bond set at $5,000, pay $140 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Matthew Alan Lunning, 25, Overland Park, Kansas, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, sentenced to two days in jail to be served within 120 days, may serve sentence in a DOT-approved hotel program, pay $1,250 fine and $187.50 surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, pay attorney’s fee when reported, driver’s license revoked for 180 days, complete drinking driver’s school, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $100 court costs.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR OCT. 28-NOV. 3
SPEEDING: Adrian Joseph McArtor, Cedar Rapids; Zachary Ryan Glick, Minneapolis; Keith Francis Cremer, Coralville; Christian Ulises Gutierrez Farias, Yakima, Washington; Jacob Phillip Schwab, Waverly; Kelly Jane Wilharm, Cedar Rapids; Tynojaih Nashia Wallace, Brooklyn Park, Minnesota; Christopher John Bickers, Fairbank; Wendy S. Chapman, Waverly; Leah Rae Boldt, Richfield, Minnesota; Lisa Ann Hanlin, Denver; Kaitlyn Renae Roethler, Elma; Jacob Daniel Cabbage, Iowa City; Anthony Wayne Mims, Fenton, Missouri; Kyla Sharyl Kirkwood, Minneapolis; Jennifer Lynn Hoffman, Burnsville, Minnesota; Kaytlin Leeanne Binns, North Liberty; Belinda Elrod Potter, Jackson, Tennessee; James F. Haynes, Middletown, Connecticut; Treysean Adair Burnside, Tripoli; Austin Ross Pierce, Tripoli; Ray Anthony Goines Jr., Phoenix; Ariel M. Smith, Chicago; Zachary Wayne Debower, Waverly; Michael Damien Howliet, Maple Grove, Minnesota; Courtney Kay Twit, Clive; Christine Deyo, Tripoli; Emily Charis Stene, Hawkeye; Amy Marie Barse-Johnson, Watertown, South Dakota; Christopher Frederick Livingston, St. John, Indiana; Joshua Patrick Mallory, Sumner; Tammy Barta, Waverly; Justin John Payne, Waterloo; James Paredes, Arlington, Texas; Tyler Glenn Kurth, Luana; Kristinia Ann Kielman, Clarksville; Hilary Anne True-Carpenter, Mason City; Lateesha Eva Dontje, Tripoli; Derrick Divondre Smith, Waverly; Vicente Gonzalez, Britt; Landon W. Davis, Rock Island, Illinois; Tanya J. Easley, Fulton, Illinois; Patrick Leonard Hughes, Sumner; Jackson P. Lashmett, Winchester, Illinois; Carlos Enrique Hernandez, St. Paul, Minnesota; Joshua Aaron Sturges, Nora Springs; Kiaksar Safarpour, Iowa City; Scott Charles Starr, Wellsburg; William Porter Rouw, Springfield, Missouri; Matthew William Pufahl, Crescent City, Illinois; Kathleen Marie Lashbrook, Frederika; Bryce Jason Berg, West Des Moines; Jori Anne Jacobsen, Denver; Alex Ellis Hauber, Elma; Tyler Blaine Hovious, Rochester, Minnesota; Kennedy Papousek, Readlyn; William Michael Eichholt, Hastings, Minnesota; Lezlie Lee Ann Weber, Charles City; Donia Dodd, Dubuque; Sandra Lea Evens, Tripoli; Beverly Jean Speer, Mount Sterling; Paul Robert Polashek, Protivin; Christopher Frank Stegenga, North Liberty; Matthew J. Sommerfelt, Sumner; Harrson Hubert Burrage, Independence; Michael Lee Engelhardt, Fredericksburg; Cody James Close, Waverly; Kyle Lee Gaddie, Cedar Rapids; Timothy Mark Schneider, Fairbank; Mulbah Wuokolo, Waterloo; Daniel Edward Couri, Medina, Minnesota; Michael Antony Krogman, Garner; Curtis Garon Payne, Palm Coast, Florida; Devann Rose Kennedy, Dunkerton; Stacy Sue Nuss, Sumner; Geronimo Jack Jay Washington, Iowa City; Karris Elizabeth Krueger, Denver; Ryan William Troyna, Waverly; Cody Michael Wildman, Waverly; Jarvis Daniel Whitinger, Nashua; Joshua Patrick Mallory, Sumner; John Lewis Lyons, Waverly; Valerie Sloan Minnick, Humeston; Matthew Aaron Magnall, Waverly; Julia Ann Deppe, Waverly; Willum Mikle Spree, Shell Rock; and Janice Leigh Shemirani, Urbandale.
OTHERS: Brett Scott Leach, Denver, no insurance and failure to maintain control; Kimberly Jean Miller, Waverly, registration violation; Daniel Frederich Dettmer, Waverly, operation without registration card or plate; Anzuruni Kimba, Rock Island, Illinois, operation without registration card or plate; Tynojaih Nashia Wallace, Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, no valid driver’s license; Neal Alan Miller, Evansdale, dark window or windshield; Dakota Wayne Wagner, Perry, dark window or windshield; Kale Austin Anderson, Denver, dark window or windshield; Tyler Joseph Wegner, Nashua, operation without registration card or plate; Jason Ryan Martin, Tripoli, use of an electronic communications device; Lucien Lee Losee, Cresco, no valid driver’s license; Spencer David Johnson, Waverly, use of an electronic communications device with a graduated license; Cole Matthew Princivalli, Elk River, Minnesota, dark window or windshield; Willie Edward Stallworth, Charles City, dark window or windshield; Carlos Enrique Hernandez, St. Paul, Minnesota, no valid driver’s license; Raymond Lee Blakley, Waverly, operating non-registered vehicle; Kory Roger Bormann, Ionia, dark window or windshield; Jared James Nauman, Charles City, dark window or windshield; Trevor Christopher Wurzer, Fredericksburg, dark window or windshield; Chadwick James Slattery, Toddville, dark window or windshield; Innocence Ella Collins, Waverly, violation of conditions of restricted license; Riley Alex James Quegg, Waverly, failure to maintain control; James Theodore McGuire, Dubuque, dark window and failure to carry registration card; Cynthia Lou Lyons, Waterloo, operating non-registered vehicle; Jordan Leigh Lorenzen, Center Junction, improper use of lanes; Bryce Anthony Anderson, Plainfield, failure to obey stop/yield sign; Brandon Jason McFadden, Waverly, driving while license suspended; Lisa Ann Hanlin, Denver, driving while license suspended; Frederick Peter Stolenberg, Tripoli, first-offense unlawful passing of a school bus; Derrick Divondre Smith, Waverly, driving while license suspended; Cyrus Demones Banks, Waverly, driving while license suspended; and Jennifer Kay Rechkemmer, Waverly, first-offense unlawful passing of a school bus.