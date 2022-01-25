MARRIAGES
Timothy Edward Murray and Morgan Gaston Schneider, both of Plainfield, Jan. 15 in Plainfield.
Alison Mary Oberbroeckling and Richard Lee Pitz, both of Frederika, Jan. 16 in Frederika.
CASES FILED
Amy Jo Petersen, Waverly, petition to change name back to her maiden name Amy Jo Nielsen.
Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, South Dakota, v. Taylor Meyer, Waverly, medical debt collection.
State of Iowa v. Cameron Andrew Randall, 25, Fredericksburg, driving while barred and operating without an ignition interlock device.
State of Iowa v. Jesse Degroote, 45, Shell Rock, driving while barred.
State of Iowa v. Alexandra Jean Fuller, 37, Albertville, Minnesota, first-offense possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Cody Michael Marvets, 23, Readlyn, driving while license revoked.
State of Iowa v. Ludwin Ramirez Ramirez, 22, Waverly, first-offense OWI and driving while license revoked.
State of Iowa v. Brandon Patrick Starkey, 28, Charles City, first-offense OWI and first-offense possession of marijuana.
DISTRICT COURT
State of Iowa v. Jabari Jerun Mathews, 26, Waverly, pled guilty to driving while license barred and third-or-subsequent-offense possession of marijuana, on the barred-license charge, sentenced to five days in jail, credited for five days served, concurrent to two Bremer County revoked probations for drug possession, fine of $855 suspended, all financial obligations are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, additional count of driving while license revoked is dismissed at defendant’s cost, companion charges of driving while license suspended and having no insurance are also dismissed at defendant’s cost, unable to pay attorney’s fee, appeal bond set at $2,000, pay $100 court costs; on the marijuana charge, sentenced to up to two years in prison, suspended, fine of $855 suspended, subject to same payment plan as above, placed on probation for two years, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment as a patron where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, subject to random drug testing, cooperate with DNA profiling, companion charge of possession of drug paraphernalia is dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bond set at $2,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Alexandrea Marie Belechto, 21, Ellicott City, Maryland, pled guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia, ordered to pay $105 fine and $60 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Roland Johnson Jr., 43, Waverly, pled guilty to possession of marijuana, judgment deferred, placed on self-probation for one year, submit to substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, civil penalty waived, review hearing set for 3:30 p.m. July 26 unless all financial obligaions are paid in full by that time, unable to pay attorney’s fee, companion charge of possession of drug paraphernalia is dismissed at defendant’s cost, pay $343 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Alka Martin Matamba II, 22, Frederick, Maryland, pled guilty to possession of marijuana, judgment deferred, placed on self-probation for one year, submit to substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, civil penalty waived, review hearing set for 3:30 p.m. July 15 unless all financial obligations are paid in full prior to that time, unable to pay attorney’s fee, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Antawn Lamont Hill, 33, Charles City, pled guilty to possession of cannabidiol, sentenced to two days in jail to be served within 120 days, credited for time previously served, fine waived, all financial obligations are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $140 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Joel Francisco Guerrero David, 23, Waterloo, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, judgment deferred, placed on self-probation for one year, submit to substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, complete drinking driver’s school, pay $1,250 civil penalty by July 19, review hearing set for 3:30 p.m. on that date unless all financial obligations are paid in full by that time, also pled guilty to companion charge of passing too near a bridge, intersection or railroad crossing and will pay scheduled fine, companion charge of no valid driver’s license is dismissed at defendant’s cost, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Michaela Rhea Larrew, 29, Denver, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, judgment deferred, placed on self-probation for one year, submit to substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, complete drinking driver’s school, pay $1,250 civil penalty by July 26, review hearing set for 3:30 p.m. on that date unless all financial obligations are paid in full by that time, pay attorney’s fee when reported, pay $100 court costs.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR JAN. 13-19
SPEEDING: Curtis Alan McCarville, Waterloo; Osiris Allahein Tot, Davenport; Mason Wyatt Steck, Waterloo; Walker Montgomery Blanchard, Waterloo; Joshua Andrew Rogers, St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin; Danielle Kay Morris, Cedar Falls; Sadie Rose Loeckle, Bettendorf; Jezzarae Storm Carino, Fort Atkinson; Lyle Troy Evans, Fairbank; Kesha Lynette Bradford, Minneapolis; Jacob Albert Lapegaard, Chisago City, Minnesota; Jakob Roger Creswell, Waterloo; Taylor Jordan Sams, Sumner; Joshua Lee Hunt, Walford; Andrew Brent Sharff, Maynard; Nicholas Edward Miller, Waverly; Cody Lynn Lafler, Waverly; Tracy Prince Baysah, Brooklyn Park, Minnesota; Michael Wayne Buckendahl, Evansdale; Jerrid Henry Wayne Nuss, Readlyn; Kaden Christopher Baumgartner, Denver; Amanda Ruth Yates, Minneapolis; Marcus Stephen Bell, Minneapolis; Elizabeth Eleanor Malecha, Lakeville, Minnesota; Bryan Daniel Spilde, Maynard; Alexas Miya Marie Kieffer, Faribault, Minnesota; Lisa Thies Skov, Plymouth, Minnesota; Israel Alfredo Cerino Piña, Nevada; Karen Ruth Eilers, Asheville, North Carolina; Heather Jo Gustafson, Denver; Taylor Alan Baumann, Lakota; Priyashree Rai, Los Angeles; Amelia Ann Grimes, Prior Lake, Minnesota; Luke Jacob Pohlmann, Vinton; Randy Roy Mumm, Clear Lake; Samuel Douglas Kepford, Waverly; Alexia Jade Kappmeyer, Tripoli; Alexander Yong Jin Choi, Iowa City; Brenda Sue Werner, Galena, Illinois; Davis Clinton Wulfekuhle, Fayette; Ivan Kane Wolfensperger, Waverly; Thomas Jeffrey Schultz, Austin, Minnesota; Paul Timothy Elser, Cedar Falls; Evan David Freigo, Colorado Springs, Colorado; Amanda Jane Roberson, Waverly; Robert Eugene Fiser Jr., Waverly; Robyn Lynn Lane, Lime Springs; Cydney Cheyanne Kennedy, Muscatine; Guliahon Ruzadorova, Northridge, California; Ethan Henry Adolphus, Cedar Falls; Lee Ashton Seggerman, Waverly; and Brian Justin White Jr., Cedar Rapids.
OTHERS: Myra Delane Miller, Minneapolis, permitting unauthorized person to drive; Osiris Allahein Tot, Davenport, operation without registration card or plate; Olivia Carol Hubert, Evansdale, operation without registration card or plate; David Edward Frank, Evansdale, dark window or windshield; Kathryn Ann Graham, Floyd, dark window or windshield; Jakob Roger Creswell, Waterloo, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Andrew D. Kurtz, Cedar Falls, dark window or windshield; Brett Phillip Martin, Sumner, second-offense person under 21 using tobacco/vapor product; Mary Frances Aten, Evansdale, operation without registration card or plate; Adam Hunter Hein, Janesville, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way; Aletta Katherine Strande, Chatfield, Minnesota, failure to change lane upon approach to an emergency vehicle; Alexia Jade Kappmeyer, Tripoli, violation of graduated license condition; Owen Michael Hovey, Waterloo, dark window or windshield; Cameron James Rider, Plainfield, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Lane David Leerhoff, Plainfield, dark window or windshield; Marcus Joseph Hilliard, Brandon, operation by unqualified driver; Cougan Charles Shropshire, Ventura, dark window or windshield; Braidyn Rose Buhrow, Maynard, failure to yield upon a left turn; Nathan Daniel Cagley, Bloomington, Minnesota, use of an electronic communications device on a restricted license; Alexandra Lyn Stutzman, Waverly, failure to stop on a steady red signal; Janelle Mary Tidman, Eldora, failure to obey traffic control device; Rachel Rae Patton, Story City, following too closely; Eric K. Steffens, Waterloo, first-offense minor using tobacco; and Seth Wade Cook, Waterloo, careless driving.