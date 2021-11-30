DISSOLUTION
Timothy John Cappiello, Tripoli, v. Jessica Marie Cappiello, Tripoli.
CASES FILED
JPMorgan Chase Acquisition Group v. Jeremy A. Bergman, Evansdale, Shana J. Bergman, Oelwein, and Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments, Waterloo, et al., mortgage foreclosure.
Wartburg College, Waverly, v. Marquis Stephens, Waverly, confession of judgment for educational loan debt collection.
Sarah and John Quin, Waverly, v. City of Waverly, sidewalk negligence.
John Michael Ancell, Leighton, v. State of Iowa, post-conviction relief on charges of assault causing bodily injury and possession of a controlled substance.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Jocelyn Scott, Janesville, credit card debt collection.
L.F. Noll Inc., Sioux City, v. Brandon D. Koschmeder, Readlyn, medical debt collection.
State of Iowa v. Jabari Jerun Mathews, 26, Waverly, third-or-subsequent-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Gary Lee Reuter, 57, Manly, controlled substance violation, failure to affix drug tax stamp and first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Adrian Lee Medina, 29, Paris, Illinois, first-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Samuel Ruben Melver, 34, Cresco, interference with official acts.
State of Iowa v. Justin Lee Meyer, 33, Cedar Falls, fourth- and fifth-degree theft.
State of Iowa v. Antawn Lamont Hill, 33, Charles City, first-offense possession of CBD.
State of Iowa v. Emily Ruth Burke, 34, Waverly, second-offense OWI.
DISTRICT COURT
No cases disposed
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR NOV. 18-23
SPEEDING: Uzezi Ernet Oduaran, St. Louis; Yalonda Y. Foote, St. Louis; Delcina Maria Tounou, Bettendorf; Gavin Ray Schaaf, Belleville, Illinois; Christopher David Baldus, Charles City; Dennis Bernard Boxdorfer, Wentzville, Missouri; Melonie Jeanne McGough, Cedar Rapids; Christopher Michael Kaspar, Palatine, Illinois; Curtis Michael Bertch, Cedar Falls; Courtney Marie Willitts, Ionia; Levi Paul Linder, Nashua; Brittany Ann Franken, Parkersburg; Marion Esther Wogbah, Crystal, Minnesota; Edward Thomas Roybal, Waverly; Juan Roberto Salcido, Sioux City; Daniel Wesley Hughes, Garwin; Melissa Marie Shrewsbury, Florala, Alabama; Emma Jean Allen, Readlyn; Judy Palomo, Homewood, Illinois; Ethan James Wiens, Blaine, Minnesota; Jerry Baltazar Diaz, Des Moines; Caleb Richard Samuel Glube, Oakville, Ontario, Canada; Joshua Samuel Murphy, Waterloo; Cael John Gray, Fairbank; Kyle John Roberts, Jesup; Mae Sod, St. Paul, Minnesota; Matthew James Hirsch, Sumner; Larissia Renee Bultman, Hampton; Jeffrey Lee Brock II, Cedar Falls; Adam james Kelly, Greenfield, Wisconsin; Steven Brian Marx, Maple Grove, Minnesota; Michael Andrew Hart, Minneapolis; Angela Marie Quinn, Independence; Douglas Javier Vega, Brooklyn Park, Minnesota; Parker Matthew Jelen, Prior Lake, Minnesota; Jack Tyler Jans, Fairbank; Benjamin Mark Lane, Tripoli; Anthony Edward Place, Denver; Brian Benedict Mauer, Denver; and Jantze Lee Haley, Golden Valley, Minnesota.
OTHERS: Joel Guerrero David, Waterloo, passing too near a bridge, intersection or railroad crossing; Gary E. Bush, Cedar Falls, operating non-registered vehicle; Curtis Michael Bertch, Cedar Falls, failure to maintain registration plate; Evan G. Kahlow, La Cross, Wisconsin, two counts of failure to comply with safety regulations, no valid driver’s license, operating non-registered vehicle, and operating without evidence of authority; Kelly Masur, Shell Rock, failure to use child restraint device and driving while license suspended; Aaron Christopher Alviar, Clinton, no valid driver’s license; Dillon Leroy Shirilla, Port Byron, Illinois, no valid driver’s license; Atanas Vergilov Droumev, Iowa City, operation without registration card or plate; Christopher Paul Freese, Bondurant, dark window or windshield; Noah Richard McMillen, Mason City, dark window or windshield and driving while license suspended; Dale Edwin Stringer, New Hampton, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Luke Carey Eller, Cedar Falls, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Jack Tyler Jans, Fairbank, violation of conditions of minor’s school license; Avery Elizabeth Mize, Bloomington, failure to use seat belt, Kevin Michael Marion Cox, Waverly; Ethan Edward Schaaf, Waterloo, failure to stop on a steady red signal; and Devan M. Elliott, New Hampton, driving while license suspended.