MARRIAGES
Weston Zane Buhrl and Danae BoDeul DeLange, both of Sumner, Oct. 9 in Hawkeye.
Jocelyn Lee Craig and Jonathan Jerry Macken, both of Readlyn, Oct. 9 in Waterloo.
Chiara Elizabeth Gipson and Dale Alan Martin Jr., both of Waverly, Oct. 16 in Cedar Falls.
Alissa Marie Smith and Kenrick John Schares, both of Readlyn, Oct. 16 in Waverly.
DISSOLUTIONS
Gayle Marie Lampe-Hartman, Sumner, v. Ronald James Hartman, Sumner.
Elizabeth Theresa (King) Ginenthal, address undisclosed, v. Brian James Ginenthal, Grandview, Missouri.
CASES FILED
Discover Bank v. Kristine Neil, Fairbank, credit card debt collection.
Ryan Tradel, Newton, v. State of Iowa, post-conviction relief.
World Acceptance Corporation of Missouri v. Travis Gleason, Waverly, personal loan debt collection.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Michelle Ferguson, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
Hagedorn Housing LLC, Janesville, v. Deanna Arnold, Waverly, forcible entry and detainer for unpaid rent.
Covenant Medical Center Inc., d.b.a. MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, Waterloo, v. John Patrick Sullivan, Waverly, medical debt collection.
State of Iowa v. Anthony Parks Jr., 39, Waterloo, second-offense possession of methamphetamine, second-offense possession of marijuana, driving while barred and first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Nicole Marie Cannon, 38, Waterloo, third-or-subsequent-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Anthony Robert Dann, 32, Waverly, driving while barred.
State of Iowa v. Shenita L. Hinton, 38, Waverly, possession of methamphetamine.
State of Iowa v. Julie Ann Lee, 46, Waverly, supplying alcohol to person under legal age.
State of Iowa v. Randy Clair Lee, 47, Waverly, supplying alcohol to person under legal age.
State of Iowa v. Jamie Michelle Baker, 38, Waverly, first-offense OWI.
DISTRICT COURT
State of Iowa v. Paul Michael Weidler, 20, Waverly, pled guilty to first-offense possession of marijuana, sentenced to two days in jail, credited as served, no fine, pay up to $600 attorney’s fee, payable in installments of at least $50 on the first of each month, appeal bond set at $500, also pled guilty to third-degree sexual abuse, judgment deferred, placed on probation for two to three years, civil penalty of $1,370 is suspended, no-contact order has been modified by a separate order, record will be expunged upon successful completion of probation, register with sex offender registry and pay $260 civil penalty and $140 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Carrie Kathleen Veal, 47, Rochester, Minnesota, pled guilty to third-offense possession of methamphetamine and marijuana, request to arrest judgment for the methamphetamine has been denied, sentenced to up to five years in prison on the methamphetamine charge and two years on the marijuana charge, concurrent and suspended, placed on probation for two to five years on the methamphetamine charge and two years on the marijuana charge, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, fine of $1,025 for the methamphetamine charge and $855 on the marijuana charge are suspended, all financial obligations are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, must abstain from alcohol and other mood-altering substances, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, cooperate with DNA profiling, subject to random drug and/or alcohol testing, companion charge of possession of drug paraphernalia is dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bonds set at $5,000 for the meth charge and $2,000 on the marijuana charge, pay $140 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Frank Anthony Allee, 54, Readlyn, pled guilty to harassment of a public official or employee, three counts of third-degree harassment and second-degree harassment, sentenced to 180 days in jail on the second-degree harassment, fully suspended, 30 days on each third-degree harassment charge and 30 days on the harassment of a public official charge, concurrent and credited as served, also concurrent with an aggravated misdemeanor charge previously adjudicated of first-degree harassment with a probation violation, pay $315 fine and $47.25 surcharge on the second-degree harassment charge, no fines on the other four, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fees, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, obtain substance abuse and mental health evaluations and follow recommendations, no-contact orders on all charges remains in effect through Oct. 19, 2024, appeal bonds set at $1,000 for the second-degree harassment charge and $500 on each remaining count, pay $220 in court costs.
State of Iowa v. Matthew Lee Gitch, 39, Denver, pled guilty to disorderly conduct and interference with official acts, sentenced to 30 days in jail on each count, suspended, placed on self-probation for one year on each count, pay $250 fine and $37.50 surcharge on the interference charge, charges concurrent to each other and to third-offense possession of marijuana charge disposed on Oct. 12, additional charge of possession of drug paraphernalia is dismissed at defendant’s cost, no appeal bond set, pay $60 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Michael Duane Brandt, 43, Waverly, failed to appear on a charge of public intoxication, found guilty by default, ordered to pay $150 fine, $22.50 surcharge and $60 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Lance Edward Crooks, 19, Prior Lake, Minnesota, pled guilty to possession of marijuana, sentenced to two days in jail, suspended, pay $500 fine and $75 surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, pay attorney’s fee when reported, companion charge of possession of drug paraphernalia is dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Jeffery Holt Barkau, 48, Denver, pled guilty to second-offense OWI, sentenced to up to two years in prison, placed in OWI prison program, pending available space, defendant is released to the supervision of the Department of Correctional Services, concurrent with another OWI sentence declared in violation of probation, ordered to pay $1,875 fine and $281.25 surcharge payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, complete drinking driver’s school, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, driver’s license revoked for six years, pay attorney’s fee when reported, appeal bond set at $2,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Blake Alan Beard, 31, Holly Lake Ranch, Texas, pled guilty to second-offense OWI, sentenced to seven days in jail to be served within 120 days, credited for time previously served, may serve in the Texas County, Texas, Jail and file proof of service, pay $1,875 fine and $281.25 surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, driver’s license revoked for one year, also pled guilty to speeding and will pay scheduled fine, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, complete Iowa DOT-approved drinking driver’s school, pay attorney’s fee when reported, appeal bond set at $2,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Marcellus Kytrell Wilks, 23, Waterloo, pled guilty to first-offense OWI and possession of marijuana, sentenced to 30 days in jail on each count, suspended but for two days to be served within 120 days each, concurrent, may serve sentences in a DOT-approved hotel program, credited for time previously served only if the time is served in jail, pay $1,250 fine on the OWI charge plus $187.50 surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, fine waived on the marijuana charge, unable to pay attorney’s fee, driver’s license revoked for 180 days, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, complete drinking driver’s school, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, subject to random drug testing, appeal bonds set at $1,000 on each charge, pay $100 court costs.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR OCT. 14-20
SPEEDING: Blake Alan Beard, Holly Lake Ranch, Texas; Raymond Erwin Brooks, Long Lake, Wisconsin; Adisa Dizdarevic, St. Louis; Barbara Roseanne Johnson, Chetek, Wisconsin; Kamis Komony Kuku, Austin, Minnesota; Nune Issa Ahmed, Cedar Rapids; Jamez Dequon Rogers, Jackson, Mississippi; Cyrus Demones Banks, Waverly; Anthony Joseph Dove, St. Peters, Missouri; Courtney Kae Cooper, Grundy Center; Leah Mae Brunberg, River Falls, Wisconsin; Sterling Matthew Lear, LaPlace, Louisiana; Kierra Lashae Nie, Oelwein; Nichole Linn Thomas, Denver; Stephen R. Holub, Elk Run Heights; Michael Jon Whitfield, Waterloo; Destiny James Nelson, Charles City; Sherri L. Niles, Waverly; Angela Kay Marvets, Waterloo; Luka Sukovic, Lincolnshire, Illinois; Austin Jordan White, Memphis, Tennessee; Chad Michael Welsh, Lansing; Marshall Stephen Lockett, Columbus, Mississippi; Jeremy J. Menuey, Sumner; Nakisha Tamika Hargrove, St. Paul, Minnesota; Bryce A. Johnson, Lake Mills; Michael Allen Wiedemeier, Waterloo; Jared Jeffrey Frost, Cedar Falls; Gary Alan Duecker, Coralville; Sheriton Leonard Dettmer, Fredericksburg; Cole Edward Nicholson, Iowa City; Michael James Seeders, Oelwein; Michael Paul Ziebol Jr., McComb, Mississippi; Jonathan R O’Brien, Silvis, Illinois; Joseph M. Polo, Bunker Hill, Illinois; Sung T. Khang, St. Paul, Minnesota; Julian Alexander Irish, Cedar Rapids; Erick Andres Ramos Dominguez, Coon Rapids, Minnesota; Matthew Robert Carson, Delano, Minnesota; Joseph William Winter, Earlville; Keith Allen Schneider, New Hampton; Bruce Lee Dyson, Rochester, Minnesota; Damir Mesic, Waterloo; Hunter W. Gray, Clarksville; Danny L. Block, Sumner; Treyton Rodney Wurzer, Fredericksburg; Regina R. Rojas, Waterloo; Rachel Anna Rossum, Fort Smith, Arkansas; Jordan Leigh Steinlage, Hawkeye; Victor Rodrigues Barroco, Newark, New Jersey; Archibald Raymond Guy Mackay, Fort Dodge; Uriel Bahena Ferrusca, Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida; Stephan Edward Burkhadt, Vero Beach, Florida; Gary John Pavlovec, Fort Atkinson; Amie Larae Johansen, Charles City; Regina R. Rojas, Waterloo; Casey Margaret Volkmann, Deer Creek, Minnesota; David W. Gleason, Waverly; Jordan Noah Loge, Lebanon, Ohio; Maria Lyn Carlson, Savage, Minnesota; Hazel Frances Johnson, Windsor Heights; Brett Terris Judisch, Fort Dodge; Gerald Wilbert Vajgrt, Worthington, Minnesota; Gregory Paul Leahy, Waterloo; Brynn Marie Hemann, Riceville; Martin Raphael Schares, Fairbank; Tony Schimmels, Readlyn; Maurice O. Delaney Jr., Skokie, Illinois; Abigail Lynn Bechtel, Waverly; Moo Htoo II, Rock Island, Illinois; Ryan Duncan Murphy, East Peoria, Illinois; Benjamin John Bowers, Raymond; Francisco J. Martinez Villalobos, Tipton; Callee Jo Fair, Riceville; Lesa Jo McGrane, Cedar Falls; Morgan Sue Meinecke, Dunkerton; Heidi Anne Fink, Roberts, Wisconsin; Earl Lee Jones, Robbinsdale, Minnesota; Milo James Cliff, Welch, Minnesota; James Louis Birch Jr., Jensen Beach, Florida; Douglas Edward Krantz, Urbandale; Bruce Allen Geweke, Shell Rock; Melissia Ann Smith, Waterloo; Kallie R. Green, Riceville; Kelle Rane Hudson, Cedar Falls; Sally Jo Ferguson, New Sharon; Stacie Lea Almond, Davenport; Jamie Lynn Brez, New Haven, Missouri; Kristin Elaine Mayo, Grundy Center; Brittany Sophia Schilling, Waterloo; Curtis Alan Brandt, Waverly; Roxann E. Boyce, Grundy Center; John Austin Hebrink, Cedar Rapids; Angela Rene Sadler, Denver; Quincy Remington Bill, Charles City; Debra Kay Leymaster, Cedar Falls; Danielle Donna Raber, Waterloo; Noah Robert Worthington, Des Moines; Crystal Renea Cordray, Centerville; Kristian Dvon Rumph, Portage; Sarah Kay Vanzee, Des Moines; Jose Alberto Mendez Castillo, Marysville, Washington; and Nicole Gabrielle Breitbach, North Buena Vista.
OTHERS: Kamis Komony Kuku, Austin, Minnesota, failure to possess valid license while operating motor vehicle; Julie Ann Tschida, New Brighton, Minnesota, failure to obey traffic control device; Mejia Marquez, Houston, no valid driver’s license; Brooke Leann Fay, Nashua, dark window or windshield; Maylene Postel, Oelwein, operation without registration card or plate and no insurance; Jairo Jimmy Leon, Coon Rapids, Minnesota, hours of service violation; Bryce A. Johnson, Lake Mills, no valid driver’s license; Levi Curtis Follmuth, Mason City, dark window or windshield; Shirley Marie Kunzman, Mason City, dark window or windshield; Tara Kay Lantz, Waverly, no insurance; Zayla Faith Loftsgard, Waverly, failure to yield upon entering through highway; James Tavener Holland, San Luis Obispo, California, no insurance and operating non-registered vehicle; Steven Dale Beighley, Peosta, dark window or windshield; Tyler Allen Vehrenkamp, Byron, Minnesota, dark window or windshield; Rodelle Lamar Nathaniel, Rochester, Minnesota, failure to use child restraint device; Eric Jon Roberts, Ladora, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Sean A. Wiggins, Bloomfield, New Jersey, failure to change lane upon approach to emergency vehicle; Christopher Joel Grundmeyer, New Hartford, operating non-registered vehicle; Carolyn Ilene Johnson, Fredericksburg, dark window or windshield; Shane Nicholas Hillesheim, Nashua, use of an electronic communications device; Jeremy J. Shannon, David City, Nebraska, failure to display registration plate; Morgan Sue Meinecke, Dunkerton, dark window or windshield; Derek Anthony Bienemann, Waverly, following too closely; Josiah Timothy Ryan, Waverly, failure to obey stop/yield sign; Amanda Margaret Suiter, Cedar Falls, operation without registration; Nicole Autumn Thomas, Center Point, following too closely; Cyrus Demones Banks, Waverly, driving while license suspended; and Preston Curtis Seible, Cedar Falls, driving while license suspended.