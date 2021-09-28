MARRIAGES
Sidney Elizabeth Baker and Bradley Robert Coontz, both of Tripoli, Sept. 17 in Waverly.
Brenda Lee Heineman and Jerry Harold Meyer, both of Readlyn, Sept. 17 in Waverly.
Claire Deone Emerson and Levi Jonathan Epley, both of Shell Rock, Sept. 18 in Shell Rock.
DISSOLUTIONS
Tyler James Schafbuch, Denver, v. Breanna Shirley (Miller) Schafbuch, Cedar Falls.
Leslie A. Haskin, Waverly, v. Tracy R. Haskin, Waverly.
CASES FILED
State of Iowa, ex rel. D.L.G. and Z.M.G., v. Jeremy L. Graybill, Waterloo, child support debt collection.
State of Iowa, ex rel. D.L.G. and Z.M.G., v. Katlain L. Doyle, Waterloo, child support debt collection.
State of Iowa, ex rel. M.E.L., v. Matt A. Lawson, Waverly, petition to establish support.
Jonathon F. Langreck, West Union, v. Wadena Insurance Company, West Des Moines, motor-vehicle accident.
First National Bank of Omaha, Omaha, Nebraska, v. Jeffery Nichols, Janesville, credit card debt collection.
Discover Bank v. Bobby Schultz, Readlyn, credit card debt collection.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Katheryn Meighan, Sumner, credit card debt collection.
State of Iowa v. David Lee West Jr., 32, St. Paul, Minnesota, child endangerment and violation of no-contact order.
State of Iowa v. Jasmine Ann Miller, 26, Waucoma, second-offense possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Carson Raphield Kramer, 29, Plainfield, third-or-subsequent-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Michael Duane Brandt, 43, Waverly, public intoxication.
State of Iowa v. Myra Delane Miller, 32, Minneapolis, violation of a no-contact order.
State of Iowa v. Willie Roberson Jr., 45, Waverly, driving while license revoked.
State of Iowa v. Ian Michael Kuehl, 19, Greene, first-offense possession of methamphetamine and first-offense possession of marijuana.
State of Iowa v. Samantha K. Yerkes, 33, Greene, first-offense possession of methamphetamine.
State of Iowa v. Jameson Liss Alexander, 36, River Falls, Wisconsin, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. James Ryan Block, 37, New Hampton, third-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Darwin Scott Brunko, 22, Shell Rock, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Cody Jeffery Dawson, 26, Evansdale, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Blake Alan Harris, 27, Mason City, second-offense OWI and first-offense possession of marijuana.
DISTRICT COURT
State of Iowa v. Terance Lee Mallett, 37, West Union, pled guilty to driving while license barred, sentenced to five days in jail to be served within 120 days, credited for time previously served, fine of $855 suspended, all financial obligations are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, appeal bond set at $2,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Erik Charles Nannenga, 31, Waverly, pled guilty to driving while license barred, sentenced to five days in jail to be served within 120 days, credited for time previously served, may serve in 48-hour increments, fine of $855 suspended, all financial obligations are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, pay attorney’s fee when reported, appeal bond set at $2,000, pay $140 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Joshua Allen Fleshner, 36, Cedar Falls, pled guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and second-offense possession of marijuana. Sentenced to up to 10 years in prison on the meth charge, suspended, and two days on the marijuana charge, credited as served, fine of $1,370 on the meth charge is suspended but must pay $430 fine and $64.50 surcharge on the marijuana charge and $1,200 in attorney fees, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, rights to vote and bear arms are revoked until terms of sentence is satisfied, placed on probation for three to five years, pay $300 Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, must obtain or maintain employment, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, appeal bonds set at $5,000 for the methamphetamine charge and $750 for the marijuana charge, additional count of second-offense possession of methamphetamine is dismissed at defendant’s cost, pay $140 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Mason Lee Ackerson, 20, Waverly, pled guilty to possession of marijuana, sentenced to 30 days in jail, suspended, fine waived, all financial obligations are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, may be subject to random drug testing, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Isaac William Nebelski, 27, Waverly, pled guilty to possession of marijuana, judgment deferred, placed on self-probation for one year, submit to substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, civil penalty waived, review hearing set for 3:30 p.m. April 5, 2022, unless all financial obligations are paid in full by that time, unable to pay attorney’s fee, companion charge of possession of drug paraphernalia is dismissed at defendant’s cost, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Destany Lynn Otto, 23, Cedar Falls, pled guilty to possession of marijuana, judgment deferred, placed on self-probation for one year, civil penalty waived, review hearing set for 3:30 p.m. April 5, 2022, unless all financial obligations are paid in full prior to that time, unable to pay attorney’s fee, companion charge of possession of drug paraphernalia is dismissed at defendant’s cost, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Joanna Rae Byers, 32, Charles City, found guilty of possession of marijuana, judgment deferred, placed on self-probation for one year, submit to substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, pay $430 civil penalty by March 29, 2022, review hearing set for 3:30 p.m. on that date unless all financial obligations are paid in full prior to that time, pay attorney’s fee when reported, pay $140 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Michael David Gilbert, 52, Cedar Rapids, pled guilty to possession of marijuana, ordered to pay $500 fine and $75 surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, companion charges of driving while license suspended and open container are dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $140 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Antoine Moshawn Williams Jr., 24, Des Moines, pled guilty to first-offense OWI and possession of marijuana, sentenced to 30 days in jail on each count, suspended but for two days to be served within 120 days, may serve both in a DOT-approved hotel program, credited for time served if sentences are served in jail, concurrent, pay $1,250 fine and $187.50 surcharge on the OWI charge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, fine waived on the marijuana charge, unable to pay attorney’s fee, driver’s license revoked for 180 days, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, complete drinking driver’s school, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, may be subject to random drug testing, appeal bonds set at $1,000 for each count, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Daniel Paul Davis, 52, Cedar Falls, pled guilty to second-offense OWI and enhanced possession of marijuana, sentenced to up to two years in prison on the OWI charge and 60 days in jail on the marijuana charge, both suspended but for seven days to be served within 180 days, concurrent, credited for time previously served, may serve in 48-hour increments, pay $1,875 fine and $281.25 surcharge on the OWI charge, fine of $855 on the marijuana charge is suspended, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, driver’s license revoked for one year, placed on probation for two years, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, complete drinking driver’s school, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, may be subject to random drug testing, companion charge of possession of drug paraphernalia is dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bonds set at $2,000 on each count, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. David Alan Brandt, 36, Waverly, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, sentenced to 90 days in jail, suspended but for four days to be served within 120 days, may be served in 48-hour increments, may serve two days in DOT-approved hotel program, credited for time previously served, pay $1,250 fine and $187.50 surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, driver’s license revoked for 180 days, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, complete drinking driver’s school, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $100 court costs.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR SEPT. 16-22
SPEEDING: Cameron lee Rasing, Marble Rock; Sally Anne Risk, Brooklyn Park, Minnesota; Jane Victoria Bergmann, Nashua, Jasper L. Smith, Belleville, Illinois; Brooklyn Rene Gotelaere, Cloquet, Minnesota; Tina Lynn Christian, Cedar Falls; Rodney Allyn Waldrop Jr., Marengo; Markieshia Anne Brinkley, Minneapolis; Christina Maria Miller, Hopkins, Minnesota; Nathan Matthew Herrmann, Waterloo; Jaclyn Schae Lewer, Iowa Falls; Austin Daniel Matthias, Readlyn; Tony Wayne Elam, Altamont, Illinois; Clinton John Gjestvang, Rogers, Minnesota; Christopher Robert Casali, Vinton; Carolyn Warnette Price, Staunton, Virginia; Frederick K. Rosenbohm Jr., Peoria, Illinois; Kaci Shannon Karlsson, Kirkland, Washington; Samantha Jo Birkholz, Plainfield; Rita Lorrain Jones, North Mankato, Minnesota; Alton T. Rachal, Rock Island, Illinois; Andrew Lawrence Martin, Plymouth, Minnesota; Travis Eaton Witt, Clinton; Brandon James Morrow, Naperville, Illinois; Gavin Ryan Duffy, Shell Rock; Dennis J. Ameling, Oelwein; Daniel Clayton Marshall, Cedar Rapids; Nicholas Steven Isom, Mediapolis; Jordan Rae Bond, Sumner; Morgan Ann Arjes, Clarksville; Cindy R. Bakken, Denver; Michael Lee Cobb, Cedar Rapids; Kevin Deland Thomas, Fayette; Andrew David Ott, Waverly; Jiras Charumilinda, Broomfield, Colorado; Steve Gregg Hayes, Prior Lake, Minnesota; Juan Jose Torres Andrade, Albuquerque, New Mexico; Annie Marie Felder, Cedar Rapids; Madison Marie Wahlen, Rochester, Minnesota; Ashleigh Nichole Hudson, Clarksville; Juan Maldonado, Waterloo; Monica Lynn Koth, Westgate; Eugene Joseph Leroux Jr., Veseli, Minnesota; Brett A. Helmers, Shell rock, Darrell Edmond Lewis Bay I, Silvis, Illinois; John Joseph Nardi, Clear Lake; Patrick Murphy Shimon, High Point, North Carolina; Rachel Erin Gray, West Des Moines; Landon Wayne Steffen, Grinnell; Eugene Ray Eick, Tripoli; Joshua Gage Smith, New Hampton; Jessica Marie Lavoie, Brooklyn Park, Minnesota; Nolan Michael Rochford, Sumner; Cory Michael O’Neill, Waukon; Sharon R. Fritz, Villa Park, Illinois; Brent David Adelmund, Parkersburg; Brian William Newhard, Cedar Rapids; Faliku Joseph Kamara, Waterloo; Anthony Allen Hubble, Mooresville, Indiana; Zachery Michael Quentin, Waverly; Jasin H. Elmi, Memphis, Tennessee; Karen Maryellen Bobst, Waterloo; Gabriel Sawyer Mueller, Riceville; Skie Deron Johnson, Cedar Falls; Olivia C. King, Rockford, Illinois; Jacob Paul Theisen, Center Point; Anne Chase Donnelly, Crystal, Minnesota; Nicholas J. Albelo, Omaha, Nebraska; William John Gale, Lakewood Ranch, Florida; Riley Carol Drewelow, Clear Lake; Jonathan David Junk, Waverly; Dylan Briley Chapman, Vinita, Oklahoma; Blake Ray Sorensen, Tripoli; Matthew Russell Mentzer, Cedar Falls; Kristen Marie Grapp, Waverly; Joshua Eugene Shoopman, New Hampton; Toni Jquanda Phillips, Waterloo; Christina Marie Stone, Milan, Illinois; Addison Marie Fischer, New Hartford; Trey Michael Olmstead, Waverly; Antu Salvador Pardo Requeña, Waverly; Tucker Charles Rathjens, Waverly; and Samuel John Hornyak, Waverly.
OTHERS: Avry Benjamin Bonacci, West Des Moines, operating non-registered vehicle and no valid driver’s license; Jkwon James Wise, Waterloo, failure of a minor using a seat belt; Julie Elaine Otto Flood, Charles City, dark window or windshield; Preston Curtis Seible, Cedar Falls, operation without registration card or plate; Willie George Greer, Waterloo, no insurance and failure to maintain or use safety belts; Justin Scott Hoelscher, Waverly, no insurance; Joyce Ann Holloway, Waterloo, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Markieshia Anne Brinkley, Minneapolis, no valid driver’s license; Esmeralda Tapia, New Hampton, no valid driver’s license; Adrian Saun Eugene Powell, Indianapolis, hours of service violation; Luis Miguel Raigoza Ramirez, Ottumwa, dark window or windshield; Michael Paul Cappiello, Buffalo, Minnesota, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way; Adrianna Theresa Ann Ferch, Charles City, failure to maintain control; Hanad Osman Ali, Burnsville, Minnesota, failure to comply with safety regulations and hours of service violation; Travis Michael Crockett, St. Louis, violation of trip permits; Tyus Douglas Phillips, Waterloo, dark window or windshield; Samantha Joyce Depriest, Parkersburg, operation without registration card or plate; Anthony James Cahoy, West Union, dark window or windshield and failure to display registration plate; Shawn J. Walther, Waterloo, dark window or windshield; Brian James English, Gilman, dark window or windshield; Dakota Wayne Quass, New Hampton, dark window or windshield; Jean Marie Oudekerk, Tripoli, dark window or windshield; Jordan Rae Bond, Sumner, dark window or windshield; Alexander Russell Potter, Mason City, dark window or windshield; Edel Ramos, Cape Coral, Florida, dark window or windshield; Johnathon William Gallo, Larchwood, dark window or windshield; Wyatt Robert Ohm, New Hampton, dark window or windshield; Cody Alan Pierce, Waverly, use of electronic communication device; Krystal Ann Phillips, Creaco, dark window or windshield; Joshua Gale Richards, Dumont, dark window or windshield; Brody Kyle James Tomlinson, Cedar Falls, registration required – other non-resident carriers; Sage James Utzinger, Cedar Rapids, dark window or windshield; Riley Carol Drewelow, Clear Lake, first-offense person under 21 using tobacco/vapor product; Riley James Willitts Hoffman, Ionia, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way; Glen Larry Baumler, Fort Atkinson, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way; Michael Anthony Coffin, Fairbank, use of electronic communication device; Scott Charles Taylor, Waterloo, operating non-registered vehicle; Michelle Marie Pagel, Sumner, failure to obey stop/yield sign; Marissa Sue Pech, Cherokee, operation without registration; Haley Marie Beckert, Waverly, operation without registration; Nadim Antonio Gomez, Cicero, Illinois; Daniel Butler Jr., Janesville, careless driving; and Carter Joseph Bussanmas, Indianola, driving while license suspended.