All Bremer County Courthouse offices including Bremer County Convenience Center/Landfill and Clerk of Court offices will be closed on Tuesday, July 4 in observance of Independence Day.
Current e-Edition
- Already a subscriber? Click the image to view the latest e-edition.
- Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
E-edition and App Help
Mobile App
Entertainment Guide
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
Weather
Right Now
84°
Sunny
- Humidity: 49%
- Cloud Coverage: 5%
- Wind: 8 mph
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 05:31:13 AM
- Sunset: 08:51:23 PM
Today
A clear sky. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
A clear sky. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Sunny skies. High 89F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Upcoming Events
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Classifieds
Trending
-
The dream to become a Marine: W-SR student graduates early to join military
-
Major gift announcement for the Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools Foundation
-
Miss Clarksville winners announced
-
Trying to put the wind under Scotland’s Dinnie Stones: Waverly’s Todd Dralle to attempt lifting 733-pound pair of historic stones June 20
-
Grump Days schedule