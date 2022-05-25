All Bremer County Courthouse offices including Bremer County Convenience Center/Landfill and Clerk of Court offices will be closed on Monday, May 30th in observance of Memorial Day.
Bremer County Courthouse to close for Memorial Day
Anelia Dimitrova
