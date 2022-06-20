All Bremer County Courthouse offices including Bremer County Convenience Center/Landfill and Clerk of Court offices will be CLOSED on Monday, July 4th in observance of Independence Day.
Bremer County Courthouse to close
Anelia Dimitrova
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
Weather
Right Now
84°
Clear
- Humidity: 57%
- Cloud Coverage: 9%
- Wind: 14 mph
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 05:31:25 AM
- Sunset: 08:51:41 PM
Today
Generally clear. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
Generally clear. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tomorrow
Sunshine and some clouds. High 93F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Upcoming Events
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Classifieds
Meadowbrook Country Club - Sumner, IA