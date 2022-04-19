The Bremer County Dairy Promoters held the annual banquet on April 2. We would like to introduce our Dairy Royalty:
Megan Manweiler 19, daughter of Wil and Karen Manweiler. Megan is is freshman at NICC where she is majoring in Ag Business. She likes showing her cows and being on the farm. Congratulations Megan on being the 2022 Dairy Princess.
Kaliya Lampe 16, daughter of Jess and the Late Wad Lampe. Kaliya is a sophomore at Wapsi Valley High School. She is involved with FFA, musical, and softball. She is also involved in the Rainbow Clover 4-H and County Council. Congratulations to Kaliya on being our 2022 Dairy Princess Alternate.
Maybel Brandt 9, daughter of Sarah Brandt and Neil Brandt. Maybel is a 3rd grader at Clarksville School; her favorite subjects in school are history, math, and art. She also likes her animals her animals just as much. Congratulations Maybel on being our Junior Miss for 2022.
Harvey Brandt 7, is the son of Sarah Brandt and Niel Brandt. Harvey likes being out on the farm to drive the tractor and skid loader, and helping on the farm. In his free time, he likes to play outside. Congratulations to Harvey on being the 2022 Little Herdsman.
We’d like to congratulate our award winners: Distinguished Dairy Man — Allan Rathe, Distinguished Service Man — Mark Gitch, and the Cream of the Crop — Annette Ebaugh.
Another congratulations to our scholarship winners as well! Annika Behrends of Waverly-Shell Rock, Joe Ebaugh of Denver, and Cooper South of Denver.
Congratulations to all of our winners!