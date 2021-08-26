Mary E. Ragsdale to Brad and Angie Huelmeland, warranty deed, Janesville, S 26 feet and N 12 feet Lot 3 Block 10 with exceptions, $17, $14.40, $9,500.
Gabriella M. Moore to Brenda Ceilley, warranty deed, Sumner, Baumgartner’s Addition Lot 14, $12, $133.60, $84,000.
Paul D. and Mary J. Bolte to Cody and Rebecca Swyers, other deed, 6-93-11 N ½ SW ¼, $12, $456.80, $286,000.
City of Waverly to Jazmine Garcia Chanjan, warranty deed, Waverly, Jacob Hess Addition Lot 26, $17, $238.40, $149,500.
Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community to Shallie Anne Johnson, other deed, Waverly, Eichhorn Haus Condo Unit 306, $22, $231.20, $145,000.
Greg W. and Kelly J. Meyer to Kelly J. Meyer, other deed, 13-91-11 Parcel F NW ¼ and W ½ NE ¼, $17, $0, $0.
Branden S. and Deric L. Madsen to Thuy Do Quyen Nguyen, warranty deed, Waverly, Monaghan Business Park Addition Lot 1, $12, $263.20, $165,000.
Emily A. Bolton Shinkle and Dustin Shinkle to Brandom M. Smith, warranty deed, Waverly, Knief’s Addition Lot 6 Block 1, $12, $224.80, $141,000.
G&R Publishing Co. to SJH Property LLC, warranty deed, 33-92-14 SE ¼ SE ¼, $17, $999.20, $625,000.
Darin E. and Amy J. Liekweg to Tyson and Jessica Smuck, warranty deed, Janesville, Barrick Road Estates Fourth Addition Lot 12, $12, $471.20, $295,000.
Stephen R. and Peggy L. Watson to Lucas A. Cook and Staci A. Boon, warranty deed, 17-91-14 NW ¼ SW ¼, $12, $887.20, $555,000.
Tyler Parker Bellinger to Tyler Parker Bellinger and Amanda Stark, quit claim deed, 23-91-13 NW ¼ SW ¼, $12, $0, $0.
SEC Development Group Inc. to Lance and Dayna Ollendieck, warranty deed, Denver, Schumacher Third Addition Phase II Lot 57, $17, $95.20, $80,000.
Rick R. and Patricia A. Deike to Travis Wayne and Kimberly Faye Endicott, warranty deed, Emerald Oaks Subdivision Lot 5, $12, $663.20, $415,000.
Wade Gene and Betsy J. Robertson to Michael P. and Lisa A. Quigley, warranty deed, Sumner, Winzenburg First Addition Lot 15, $12, $503.20, $315,000.
JDM Property Holdings LLC to Jordan M. and Olivia Hasenkamp, warranty deed, Waverly, Whitetail Bluff Addition Outlot E and Lot 8, $17, $268, $168,000.
Megan Kugler to Boundy and Charity J. Lovan, warranty deed, 21-91-14 Burman’s First Addition Lot 2 Parcel B NW ¼ SW ¼ and Dodd, Rosteck and Stauffer Addition Lot 2, $17, $0, $452,000.
Sheila M. and Andrew L. Fox to Bethany A. and Timothy A. Rice, warranty deed, Waverly, J.J. Smith’s Addition 35-92-14 Lot 1 Block 1 and Harmon & Levalley’s Addition Lot 1 Block 2, $32, $327.20, $205,000.
Christina Roybal to Edward Roybal, quit claim deed, Waverly, Juhl’s Second Addition Lot 4 Block 1, $12, $0, $0.
Dennis A. and Wanda M. Epley to Dennis A. and Wanda M. Epley Irrevocable Trust, Zachary T. Epley and Sarah L. Amfahr trustees, 31-92-13 SE ¼ NE ¼ with exceptions, $12, $0, $0.
Jerry Finder to Neal and Molly Finder, warranty deed, Tripoli, Moeller’s Addition Outlot 1 and 4-92-13 subdivision Lots 12, 20 and 21 SE ¼, $17, $15.20, $10,000.
Sheena M. Frey to Jonathan J. Frey, quit claim deed, Waverly, Second Home Addition Lot 15 Block 1, $12, $0, $0.
Janet S. and Eugene A. Judisch to Thomas J. Judisch, warranty deed, 32-93-11 NW ¼ with exceptions, $12, $0, $0.
Shaun and Karen Bradley to Tyler and Lindsey Corell, warranty deed, Country Hills Subdivision Lot 3, $17, $583.20, $365,000.
Craig and Linda M. Bremner to Stensland Bros. LLC, contract, Janesville, part of Lot 1 Block 12, $52, $0, $0.
Jessica Raymond to Kesler and Kara Schulmeister, warranty deed, Tripoli, Carstensen’s Addition N ½ Lot 6 and S ¾ Lot 7 Block 63 SW ¼ 3-92-12, $12, $23.20, $15,000.
Joseph J. Tiedt to Joseph J. Tiedt, warranty deed, 26-93-11 Parcels S and U NE ¼, $12, $0, $0.
Joseph J. Tiedt to Abner LLC, quit claim deed, 26-93-11 NE ¼, $12, 80¢, $750.
Lois E. Peters to Lauren Niebuhr, warranty deed, Sumner, Original Town E 24 feet Lot 6 Block 23, $12, $42.40, $27,000.
Bernice L. and Edwin W. Buls, Bernice L. Buls attorney in fact, to Sharon Ryherd, warranty deed, Denver, Clausing’s Addition auditor’s plat Lot 1 Block 5 SW ¼ 24-61-13, $12, $303.20, $190,000.
Willard R. Frost Trust, Karla Frost trustee, to Jolene Frost, other deed, 31-91-12 NW fractional ¼ with exceptions, $27, $0, $0.
Willard R. Frost Trust, Karla Frost trustee, to Karla Frost, other deed, 30-91-12 NE ¼, $27, $0, $0.
W&W Investments to Davis Developments LLC, contract, Waverly, Willow Lawn Second Addition and Lenore Estates Condo, see record, $57, $0, $311,000.
Moeller Farms Inc. to Ivanhoe Partners LLC, contract, 16-91-13 NW ¼, $47, $0, $663,364.88.
Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community to Jon and Gloria Tehven and Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community, other deed, Waverly, Eisenach Village First Addition Block 2 Unit 3, $22, $415.20, $259,900.
Karla Forst and John R. Stueber to LSM LLC, other deed, 30-91-12 NE ¼ with exceptions, $27, $0, $0.
Jolene Frost to True Farms LLC, other deed, 31-91-12 NW fractional ¼ except for Parcel R, $27, $0, $0.
Craig and Linda M. Bremner to Stensland Bros. LLC, contract, Janesville, Part of Lot 1 Block 10, $52, $0, $0.
Renee E. Heyer Estate, Laurie Heyer executor, to Therese Heyer, warranty deed, Sumner, Koerth’s Subdivision Lot 3 NW ¼ 23-93-11, $17, $0, $0.
Darlene K. Campanella to Christopher and Kevin J. Campanella, warranty deed, Waverly, W.W. Smith’s Addition Lot 1 Block 3, $17, $0, $0.
Thomas C. Britt Estate, Theresa Britt executor, to Christopher C. Britt, warrnaty deed, Janesville, Lot 1 Block 3, $22, $98.40, $62,000.
3B Family Trust, Joseph J. Bovy Jr. and Gail M. Bovy trustees, to Lyle L. and Mallory L. Barnett, warranty deed, 21-93-14 Parcel H NW ¼ NE ¼, $22, $32.80, $21,000.
J.D. Francis Inc. to Mark S. and Wendy L. Halbach, other deed, 15-92-14 Tract A SE ¼ SW ¼ except for S 339.92 feet Skybird Subdivision, $22, $392.80, $246,000.
Diane Johnson Estate, Theresa Miller executor, to Timothy J. Johnson, warranty deed, 19-92-11 SW ¼ NW ¼, $17, $0, $0.
Dennis J., Jenny L. and Dennis W. Richards to Dennis J. and Jenny L. Richards, quit claim deed, 23-91-11 Parcel B SE ¼, $17, $0, $0.
Bruce J. Kuhlmann Revocable Trust, Bruce J. Kuhlmann trustee, to James E. Kime, warranty deed, Sumner, Wescott Heirs Addition Lots 3 and 6 Block 7, $17, $71.20, $45,000.
Yoder Construction of Northeast Iowa to Josh and Danielle Comer, warranty deed, Yoder Subdivision Lots 2 and 3, $12, $207.20, $130,000.
Jonathan C. Primus to Justin J. and Melissa Maria Payne, warranty deed, 23-91-13 SE ¼ auditor’s plat W ½ Lot 19 and E 33 feet Lots 20 and 21, $12, $254.40, $159,500.
Bradley P. and Jodie L. Victoria to Wade and Betsy Robertson, warranty deed, Arrowhead Ridge Subdivision Lot 12 except for N 10 feet, $12, $685.60, $429,000.
Bradley P. and Jodie L. Victoria to Wade and Betsy Robertson, warranty deed, Arrow Ridge Subdivision 1/6 interest Well No. 3, $17, $0, $0.
Eugene A. Judisch Revocable Trust, Eugene A. Judisch trustee, to Janet S. Judisch, warranty deed, 35-92-11 NW ¼, $12, $0, $0.
Steven and Kelly Langan to Alton and Karen Hintz, quit claim deed, 26-91-13 Parcel BB NW ¼ SE ¼, $12, $0, $0.
Alton and Karen Hintz to Steven and Kelly Langan, quit claim deed, 26-91-13 Parcels AA and CC NW ¼ SE ¼, $12, $0, $0.
Season M. Buchholz Kidder to Joshua A. Kidder, quit claim deed, 20-91-13 Parcel G NE ¼ SW ¼, $12, $0, $0.
Joshua A. Killer to Michael L. Frost, warranty deed, 20-91-13 Parcel G NE ¼ SW ¼, $12, $32.80, $20,970.