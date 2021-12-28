William P. and Kelly A. Flege to Steven K. and Amy L. Hathaway, warranty deed, Waverly, Willow Lawn Fourth Addition Lot 8 Block 6, $12, $637.60, $399,000.
Lynn Trask Corp. to Lynn and Teri Trask, warranty deed, Waverly, Centennial Oaks Golf Club Addition Lot 115, $17, $91.20, $57,143.
Harriet M. Schares, Colette A. Hagedorn attorney in fact, to Thomas Shirk, warranty deed, Janesville, Lot 2 Block 12, $17, $271.20, $170,000.
Emery Griffith Estate, Joshua and Edward Griffith executors, to Edward Griffith, warranty deed, Janesville, Lots 3 and 4 Block 6, $17, $0, $0.
Ryan C. and Kathleen Holden to Jordan and Michael Cornwell, warranty deed, Waverly, Prairie Park First Addition lot 8, $12, $454.80, $291,000.
Harvey and Heraldine Kuhlmann Revocable Trust, Eugene and Wayne Kuhlmann trustees, to Wayne & Tammara Kuhlmann Farms LLC, warranty deed, 15-93-11 Parcel C SW ¼ and SE ¼, $22, $0, $0.
Harvey and Heraldine Kuhlmann Revocable Trust, Eugene and Wayne Kuhlmann trustees, to Keith Kuhlmann, warranty deed, 15-93-11 Parcel D SW ¼ and SE ¼, $22, $0, $0.
State of Iowa to KT Real Estate Holdings LLC and Convenience Store Investments, other deed, Janesville, 36-91-14 SW ¼ NW ¼, $27, $0, $0.
Robert C. Isenberg to Khanh Tran The and Le Hong Joint Revocable Trust, Khanh Quang Tran trustee, warranty deed, 3-91-14 NE ¼ and SE ¼ NE ¼, $22, $303.20, $190,000.
Brandy S. Sanderson Schmitt and Cory Schmitt to Laura Y. Tegtmeier and Joshua A. Everett, warranty deed, 4-92-12 auditor’s plat N 66 feet E 132 feet Lot 12 NE ¼, $12, $67.20, $42,500.
Evelyn P. Ledtje to Evelyn P. Ledtje Revocable Trust, Evelyn P. Ledtje trustee, quit claim deed, 20-91-13 Parcel A E ½ SE ¼ SW ¼, $17, $0, $0.
Bailey K. and Kyle C. Brandt to Terry J. and Christine A. Leyh, warranty deed, Sumner, Gersonde Addition Lot 12, $12, $239.20, $150,000.
Joan F. Burns Estate, Laura Beenblossom executor, to Paul and Berdene Miller, warranty deed, Waverly, Ledges Condominium Lot 121, $17, $239.20, $150,000.
Travis L. Wayne to Natasha A. Hoffman, quit claim deed, Waverly, W.W. Smith’s Addition Lot 4 Block 2, $12, $0, $0.
Phillip Hoffman and Natasha A. Jorgensen Rogers Wayne Hoffman to Phillip and Natasha A. Hoffman, quit claim deed, Waverly, W.W. Smith’s Addition Lot 4 Block 2, $12, $0, $0.
Bradford Brothers Properties LLC to William J. and Timothy J. Bradford, warranty deed, Waverly, Harmon & Levalley’s Addition Lots 5-10 and strip of land Block 101, $22, $0, $0.
Dennis H. and Ronda A. Happel to Tyler C. and Delaina R. Graff, warranty deed, Waverly, Brooks & Woodruff Lot 4 except for W 94 feet Block 5, $12, $356, $223,000.
Randy L. and Michele L. Otterbein to Randy L. and Michele L. Otterbein, warranty deed, Sumner, Littell’s Addition Lot 15 and Lot 16 except for N 49.5 feet, $17, $0, $0.
Ashley L. Galligan to Laikyn Davis and Mitchell Seehusen, warranty deed, Waverly, Home Addition Lot 3 Block 6, $12, $234.40, $147,000.
Reece Ray Knoploh to Jacob Worden, warranty deed, 14-92-11 Parcel B NW ¼ SE ¼, $12, $719.20, $450,000.
Michael D. and Teresa M. Kramer to Timothy Murray and Morgan Schneider, warranty deed, 16-93-14 S ½ SE ¼ SE ¼ SW ¼, $12, $361.20, $220,000.
Kenneth F. Sommerfeldt to Sherry A. Clow Sommerfeldt, quit claim deed, Readlyn, Lot 5 except for N 30 feet and Lot 6 Block 12, $17, $0, $0.
Logan J. Hoffman to Mark C. Brown, warranty deed, 8-91-13 SE ¼ and 17-91-13 NE ¼ NE ¼, $22, $1,231.20, $770,000.
Rosalie Brase Estate, Ross and Dean Brase executors, to Ross Brase, warranty deed, 24-93-14 W ½ NE ¼, $17, $1,136,80, $711,000.
John S. and Donna D. Tremaine to Bartlett J. and Lori L. Bale, warranty deed, 23-93-11 auditor’s plat W 82 feet S 132 feet Lot 8 SE ¼, $17, $303.20, $190,000.
Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity to Janet L. Olson, warranty deed, Heartland Hills Unit 501, $12, $247.20, $155,000.
Dawn S. Ambrose Meyer to Holli Powell, warranty deed, Tripoli, Carstensen’s Addition NW corner Block 61, $12, $130.40, $82,000.
Dean L. and Cindy Hambly to Tyler T. and Kayleigh Kasemeier, warranty deed, Sumner, 25-93-11 auditor’s plat E 77 feet S 12 feet Lot 2, Lot 1 and Lot 28 Parcel I NW ¼, $17, $231.20, $145,000.
Timothy J., Gail M., William J. and Lisa Bradford to PADA LLC, warranty deed, Waverly, Harmon & Levalley’s Addition Lots 5-10 Block 10 and Block 114, $22, $1,248.80, $781,000.
Deterd and Penny Korporal to Joseph Taylor and Sarah Beth Heschke, warranty deed, 2-93-12 NW ¼, $12, $1,250.40, $782,000.
Bruce R. Bixby Revocable Trust, Rebecca L. Bixby trustee, to Rebecca L. Bixby, warranty deed, 23-91-14 W ½ W ½ NE ¼ and NW ¼, $17, $0, $0.
Rebecca Bixby Trust, Rebecca L. Bixby trustee, to Rebecca L. Bixby, warranty deed, 23-91-14 W ½ W ½ NE ¼ and NW ¼, $17, $0, $0.
Rebecca L. Bixby to Megan R. Kaisand, quit claim deed, 23-91-14 NE ¼, $17, $0, $0.
Megan Davis to Leonard Todd and Errica Enell Lindquist, warranty deed, Sumner, Carpenter’s Addition Lot 4 Block 31, $12, $183, $115,000.
Jonathon A. and Rebecca J. Elsamiller to Reiner Rindels, warranty deed, Waverly, East Waverly Addition Lots 1-3 Block 2, $17, $207.20, $130,000.
John R. And Judy L. Johnston to Dane J. and Lisa Johnston, contract, 21-92-14 W ½ NE ¼ NE ¼, $47, $0, $100,000.