Robert J. and Diana M. Steffen and Mary C. Creech to Robert J. and Diana M. Steffen, quit claim deed, 22-91-14 W ½ SW ¼ and 21-91-14 Parcel G SE ½, $27, $0, $0.
Robert J. and Diana M. Steffen to Mary C. Creech, quit claim deed, 21-91-14 S ½ SE ½ and SE ¼ SW ¼, $17, $0, $0.
Jessica Nuss Novak to Russell Novak, quit claim deed, Tripoli, Charles Franklin’s Addition S 58.5 feet Lot 2 and Lot 3 Block 56, $12, $0, $0.
William C. and Carol L. O’Brien to Kyle Clayton and Jacie L. O’Brien, contract, 1-93-11 S ½ SE ¼ and SW ¼, $52, $0, $1,000,000.
Tyler and Wendi Maifeld to Maifeld Properties LLC, quit claim deed, 23-93-11 SE ¼ SW ¼, $17, $0, $0.
Russell A. Novak to Ezra A. Hershberger and Lindsay Ann Bates, warranty deed, Tripoli, Charles Franklin’s Addition S 58.5 feet Lot 2 and Lot 3 Block 56, $12, $71.20, $45,000.
City of Waverly to Waverly Holdings LLC, warranty deed, 4-91-14 Parcels M, N and O SW ¼, $17, $0, $0.
Jessica M. Cappiello to Timothy Cappiello, quit claim deed, Tripoli, Lot 12 of subdivision 4-92-12 SE ¼, $12, $0, $0.
Bruce J. Kuhlmann and Bruce J. Kuhlmann Revocable Trust to Quality Homes & Remodeling LLC, warranty deed, Sumner, Fasel’s Addition Lot 16 except for S 79 feet NE ¼ NE ¼ 25-93-11, $17, $63.20, $40,000.
Emily K. O’Brien Bloem to Timothy J. Bloem, quit claim deed, E ½ S 132 feet Lot 3 of subdivision of 2-91-14 SE ¼ NE ¼, $12, $0, $0.
Christian S. and Jennifer A. Lee to Michael and Kaitlyn Oswald, warranty deed, 16-93-12 SW ¼ SE ¼ SE ¼, $12, $223.20, $140,000.
Diana L. Wood to Arthur Kingsbury, quit claim deed, Frederika, Lot 1 Block 6, $12, $0, $0.
Marjorie D. Eisele Estate, Kathy J. Selck and Nancy A. Baker executors, to Molly R. McMahon, warranty deed, Sumner, Todd’s Addition Lot 44, $12, $139.20, $87,500.
Lorain P. Diercks to Chad R. Johnson, warranty deed, Anderson’s First Subdivision Lots 4-7 SW ¼ 26-91-14, $17, $364, $228,000.
Rotation Acres LLC to Paul J. and Emily A. Smith, warranty deed, 13-92-11 Parcel A NW ¼, $17, $199.20, $125,000.
Alice F. Sanderson to Randy Sanderson and Tracy Bergman, warranty deed, Tripoli, Maple Drive Addition Lot 7, $12, $0, $0.
Liddle Ebert Ltd. to Blake and Timothy Franzen, other deed, 30-93-14 Lot 1 NE ¼ NE ¼, $22, $127.20, $80,000.
Jessica M. Cappiello to Salvatore, Eileen and Timothy Cappiello, quit claim deed, Tripoli, Clausing’s Subdivision Lot 1 Block 25, $12, $0, $1.
David and Celina Peerman to Tracianne Elizabeth Rettig, warranty deed, Tripoli, Lester’s Addition S 32 feet Lot 6 and N 26 feet Lot 5 Block 20, $17, $103.20, $65,000.
Vernon and Mary Ann Clefisch to Ethan R. and Sara L. Strottmann, warranty deed, 4-91-12 SW ¼, $17, $2,325.20, $1,460,000.
Steege Homes Inc. to Thomas J. and Tasha Lockard, warranty deed, Waverly, Stone Haven Plat 4 Lot 46, $12, $834.40, $521,700.
Storage Fix LLC to NSF Holdings LLC, warranty deed, 6-91-14 Parcel B SE ¼, $17, $2,559.20, $1,600,000.
Larry H. and Jill I. Graening Revocable Trust, Larry H. and Jill I. Graening trustees, to Robert Stensland, warranty deed, Waverly, Centennial Oaks Golf Club Addition Lot 21, $17, $111.20, $70,000.
Thomas J. and Tasha K. Lockard to Cassandra Rae and Jacob Daryl Hall, warranty deed, Waverly, Rolling Meadows Subdivision (Phase 2B) Lot 233, $12, $463.20, $289,900.
Seth and Tricia Engelbrecht to Bengel Investments LLC, quit claim deed, Waverly, D. Dean’s Addition Lots 1, 2 and 9 Block 121, $17, $0, $0.
SEC Development Group Inc. to Robert Hughes and Jami Sprung, warranty deed, Denver, Schumacher’s Third Addition Phase II Lot 60, $17, $95.20, $60,000.
Steege Homes Inc. to Douglas and Jessica Kroymann, warranty deed, Waverly, Stone Haven Plat 4 Lot 47, $12, $959.20, $800,000.
Floyd and Sheryl Hobson to Waverly HDQ Inc., warranty deed, Waverly, W. Sturdevant’s Addition S ⅔ Lots 7 and 8 Block 12, $17, $271.20, $170,000.
Susan Oberbroeckling to Misty M. Olson, warranty deed, Sumner, Rowe’s Addition Lot 3, $12, $204, $128,000.
Lauren E. Jarchow to Matthew Jarchow, quit claim deed, Waverly, D. Dean’s Addition Lot 5 Block 120, $12, $0, $0.
Koenig Family Revocable Living Trust, Reid A. and Marsha Koenig trustees, to Brett and Kathryn Schlomann, warranty deed, Waverly, Johnnycake Addition Lot 2, $17, $719.20, $450,000.
James E. Kime to Kime Estates LLC, quit claim deed, Sumner, Westcott Heirs Addition Lots 3 and 6 Block 7, $12, $0, $0.
Randel J. and Tammy Dillavou to Grant Enoch and Nadine Ruth Walvatne, warranty deed, Waverly, Harmon & Levalley’s Addition N 40 feet Lots 11-16 and E ½ alley Block 61, $17, $223.20, $140,000.
Payton M. Rochford to Parker J. Rochford, quit claim deed, Waverly, Harmon & Levalley’s Addition Lots 5 and 6 except for N 56 feet Block 42, $12, $8, $5,100.
Keith C. and Marlene E. Thurman, Keith C. Thurman attorney in fact, to Keith C. Thurman, quit claim deed, Waverly, Ridgewood Addition Lot 3 Block 1, $17, $0, $1.
Larry L. Busse to Krista Dolash, warranty deed, Waverly, Highlands Lot 15 and E 5 feet right of way adjustment, $17, $415.20, $260,000.