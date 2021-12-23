Christopher David, Gay and Troy Donovan Peterson to Ocean Enterprises LLC, warranty deed, Waverly, Home Addition Lot 2 Block 1, $17, $76, $48,000.
Allen David and Nancy Ann Goodenbour to Melissa Goodenbour, warranty deed, Sumner, Rowe’s Second Addition Lot 29, $17, $83.20, $52,500.
Ronald Kuethe Life Estate to Ronald J. Kuethe, Cynthia A. Bradley and Michelle M. Carter, warranty deed, Sumner, Fridley’s Addition Lot 102 and 13-93-12 N ½ SW ¼ and S ½ NE ¼, $22, $0, $0.
James N. Klink Jr. and Dana Lynne Klink to Chad F. Alber, warranty deed, 23-93-11 auditor’s plat Lot 41 and part of Lot 3 SE ¼, $12, $210.40, $132,000.
Lorain P. Diercks to Steven F. Schoepske and Kathleen A. Judas Schoepske, warranty deed, Anderson’s First Addition SW ¼ 26-91-14, $17, $39.20, $25,000.
Michael Joseph Fay Estate, Katelyn Kay Fay executor, to Katie F. Poppe and Katelyn Kay Fay, warranty deed, 20-92-14 NW ¼ NE ¼, $17, $319.20, $200,000.
Karen A. Yungtum Estate, Michael Kerns, Melissa Kasemeier and Mark Yungtum administrators, to Melissa Kasemeier and Mark Yungtum, other deed, Sumner, Schildbach’s Addition Lot 1 Block 3 and E ½ alley, $17, $0, $0.
Raymond L. Fredrick Estate, Carla J. Lown executor, to Wyatt S. Wilkens, warranty deed, 12-91-14 SW ¼ NW ¼, $17, $279.20, $175,000.
Marlys J. Mummelthei Trust, Steven Mummelthei trustee, to Marc S., Andrew S. and Matthew S. Mummelthei and Stephanie Whitcome Trust, Marc S. and Andrew S. Mummelthei trustees, warranty deed, 8-92-12 NE ¼ SW ¼ and SW ¼ SE ¼, $17, $0, $0.
L. William “Butch” Kehe Estate, Ann Fuller executor, to Ann Fuller and Kirsten Kehe, warranty deed, 1-91-14 subdivision Lot 10 NW ¼, $17, $0, $0.
Allan D. Sell Estate, Jeffrey, Rodney and Michael Sell co-executors, to David A. Sell, warranty deed, 2-92-13 S 80 acres NE ¼ and SE ¼, and NE ¼ SW ¼ and S ½ NW ¼, and 11-92-11 NW ¼, $27, $0, $0.
Peggy L. Sell Estate, Jeffrey, Rodney and Michael Sell co-executors, to David A. Sell, warranty deed, 2-92-13 S 80 acres NE ¼ and SE ¼, $22, $0, $0.
Peggy L. Sell Estate, Jeffrey, Rodney and Michael Sell co-executors, to Jeffrey, Rodney, Michael and David A. Sell, warranty deed, 3-92-12 auditor’s plat Lot 9 except for N 60 fee SW ¼, $22, $0, $0.
Peggy L. Sell Estate, Jeffrey, Rodney and Michael Sell co-executors, to Jeffrey Sell, warranty deed, 16-92-12 N ½ NW ¼, and 10-92-11 NE ¼ SW ¼ and NW ¼, $27, $0, $0.
Peggy L. Sell Estate, Jeffrey, Rodney and Michael Sell co-executors, to Michael Sell, warranty deed, 35-92-13 SE ¼, $22, $0, $0.
Allan D. Sell Estate, Jeffrey, Rodney and Michael Sell co-executors, to Jeffrey Sell, warranty deed, 21-92-12 SE ¼, 16-92-12 N ½ NW ¼, 10-92-11 N ¾ NE ¼ SW ¼ and NW ¼, 3-92-11 SW ¼, and 10-92-11 N ¼ NW ¼, $42, $0, $0.
Alan D. Sell Estate, Michael, Jeffrey and Rodney Sell co-executors, to Jeffrey, David, Rodney and Michael Sell, warranty deed, 3-92-12 auditor’s plat Lot 9 except for N 60 feet SW ¼, 14-93-12 W ½ NW ¼ NW ¼, and 27-93-12 NW ¼ SW ¼ and SW ¼ NW ¼, $32, $0, $0.
Allan D. Sell Estate, Jeffrey, Rodney and Michael Sell co-executors, to Michael Sell, warranty deed, 17-92-12 E ½ NE ¼ and 35-92-13 NW ¼, $27, $0, $0.
Jacob Moeller and Samantha Luck Moeller to Johnathan A. Brandt, warranty deed, Janesville, Original Town Lot 4 Block 2, $12, $207.20, $130,000.
Don S. Johnson and Robbi L. Kramer Johnston to Dawn L. and Bruce A. Gielau, warranty deed, Waverly, Cretzmeyer’s Addition Lot 5 Block 28, $12, $399.20, $249,900.
Merle L. and Yvonne F. Gillett, Darrin Gillett attorney in fact, to Ajre LLC, warranty deed, 35-91-13 NW ¼, $17, $136.80, $85,900.
Robert J. and Sally R. O’Hare to Matt D. Eschweiler, warranty deed, Waverly, Fairholm Addition Lots 6 and 7, $12, $287.20, $180,000.
Darlene M. Bahlmann, Sharron K. Droste attorney in fact, to Jacob A. Bahe, other deed, Tripoli, Hattendorf’s Addition Lot 6 Block 71, $12, $147.20, $92,500.
Adam and Kelly Moeller to Shannon L. and Lynelle M. Fisher, warranty deed, 17-91-14 Parcel E NE ¼, $22, $1,199.20, $749,900.
RDB Wolter Family Farm LLC to Tapco LLC, warranty deed, 35-91-13 Parcel H SW ¼ NE ¼, $17, $119.20, $75,000.
Tim and Cheryl Asche to Dalton J. Asche, warranty deed, Plainfield, Dean & Pike’s Addition Lot 112 except for S 24 feet and S 52 feet Lot 113 Block 31, $17, $87.20, $55,000.
William E. and Kylie L. Knecht to Knecht Land Holding LLC, warranty deed, Heartland Hills Unit 516, $17, $0, $0.
Arlyn E. and Karen M. Ristau to JCTIM Investments LLC, warranty deed, Waverly, Wm. Sturdevant’s Addition Lot 1 Block 23, $17, $111.20, $70,000.
Staci M. and Patrick McNally to Lance Williamson, warranty deed, Waverly, Mooney’s Addition Lot 23 and W ½ alley, $17, $271.20, $170,000.
Dale E. Meyer Estate, Mary Lu Meyer executor, to Mary Lu Meyer, warranty deed, 13-93-14 SE ¼ SE ¼ and 24-93-14 E ½ NE ¼, $17, $0, $0.
Jared and Seneca Epley to Matthew and Leslie Tolan, warranty deed, 5-91-14 Parcel D NW ¼, $17, $0, $0.
Roger and Mary Burgart to Lester A. and Sarah Marie Gunn, warranty deed, Sumner, Emmon’s Addition Lot 5 and N 50 feet Lot 9 Block 37, $17, $223.20, $140,000.
Troy E. and Diane M. Creery to Staci M. and Patrick McNally, warranty deed, Waverly, Rolling Hills Addition Lot 10, $17, $399.20, $250,000.
Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community to Norman R. Frost and Carolyn E. Herron Life Estate and Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community, other deed, Waverly, Eisenach Village First Addition Lot 1 Block 23 Unit 4, $22, $392.80, $245,900.
Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community to Joel and Christine Johnson Life Estate and Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community, other deed, Waverly, Eisenach Village First Addition Lot 2 Block 8 Unit 3, $22, $415.20, $259,900.
Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community to Donna M. Becker Life Estate and Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community, other deed, Waverly, Eisenach Village First Addition Lot 3 Block 18 Unit 3, $22, $450.40, $281,900.
Chance J. Maiers to Nancy Lowe, warranty deed, Waverly, Leitha Addition Lot 12, $12, $263.20, $164,900.
Patrick J. and Nichole M. Reiher to Patrick J. and Nichole M. Reiher Revocable Trust, Patrick J. and Nicole M. Reiher trustees, quit claim deed, 25-92-12 SE ¼ NE ¼, $17, $0, $0.
Arnold H. and Dorothy M. Westendorf Revocable Trust, Gayl Westendorf and Mary Rathe co-trustees, to Tracy Vern Buchholz, warranty deed, 21-92-12 W ½ SW ¼, $27, $1,958.40, $1,244,300.
Jean Ann Smith Estate, Patrick J. and Donald E. Smith executors, to Bruce E. and Debra S. Mowers, warranty deed, Sumner, Rowe’s Second Addition Lot 27, $12, $180.80, $113,200.
Merle L. and Yvonne F. Gillett, Darrin Gillett attorney in fact, to Chase E. Dana, warranty deed, 35-91-13 NW ¼, $17, $423.20, $264,900.
Mary Jane Austin to Jennifer and Arron Kjar, warranty deed, 3-91-14 SE ¼ SE ¼, $17, $159.20, $100,000.
Richard C. Schulz Estate, Ryan C. Schulz executor, to Gary L. Schneider, warranty deed, Waverly, Eastgate Addition Lot 37, $17, $95.20, $60,000.
BVD Systems LLC to Kang Jung Hoon, warranty deed, Waverly, Impala Subdivision Lot 38, $17, $719.20, $450,000.
Reid A. and Marsha M. Koenig to Koenig Family Revocable Living Trust, Reid and Marsha Koenig co-trustees, quit claim deed, Waverly, Johnnycake Addition Lot 2, $12, $0, $0.
Joyce L. Miller Life Estate to Ryan E. Miller and Noelle K. Andrew, warranty deed, 24-91-13 auditor’s plat Lot 7 SW ¼, $17, $0, $0.
Joshua E. and Jill Suzanne Barta to Jill Suzanne Barta, quit claim deed, 29-93-12 E 12 SE ¼ SW ¼ NE ¼, $12, $0, $0.
Reece Ray Knoploh to Justin Reid Dillon, warranty deed, 14-92-11 NW ¼ SE ¼, $12, $508, $317,968.
City of Waverly to Randel J. Dillavou, quit claim deed, Waverly, Harmon & Levalley’s Addition Lots 1-2 and 11-16 and E ½ of alley Block 61, $12, $0, $0.
Glen David and Deborah Snyder to Bremer County, warranty deed, 29-91-11 SE ¼ NE ¼, $17, $80, $50,050.
Shannon L. Klammer Beyer to Shannon L. and Brian Beyer, quit claim deed, Denver, Milius Second Addition Lot 11, $17, $0, $0.
Allen J. Riechmann Estate, Carolyn L. Riechmann and Angelia Maiers executors, to Darwin F. and Candy S. Eimers, warranty deed, 36-93-11 SW ¼ NE ¼ and W ¼ SE ¼, $12, $1,523.20, $952,300.