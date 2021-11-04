Bradley and Lisa M. Arnold to Joshua A. Peters, warranty deed, Readlyn, Park View Condominiums Unit 6, $12, $154.40, $96,900.
Stone Meadows LLC to PMC Investments LLC, warranty deed, 36-92-13 Parcel A W ½ NW ¼ NW ¼, $17, $213.60, $134,000.
Terry M. and Michall M. McGrane to Alice P. and Wayne H. Bramstedt, warranty deed, 19-91-12 W ½ SW ¼ SW ¼, $12, $511.20, $320,000.
1807 4th Ave. NW LLC to Ann and Timothy K. Killion, warranty deed, Waverly, Knief’s Addition Lot 9 Block 3, $17, $220.80, $138,250.
First Bank (formerly First National Bank) to Artesian Earthworks LLC, quit claim deed, 1-91-14 auditor’s plat E ½ Lot 9, $22, $0, $1.
Myron P. and Mavis E. Peterson Living Trust, Myron P. and Mavis E. Peterson trustees, to Bobby Lee Brandes, warranty deed, Waverly, First East Addition Lot 18 Block 2, $22, $271.20, $170,000.
Krieg A. and Amber J. Jacque to Kris A. and Pamela S. Jacque, warranty deed, Hilltop Subdivision W ½ Lots 13-16 SW ¼ 36-91-13, $17, $31.20, $20,000.
Kori Lanae and Timothy Rohwer to Kris A. and Pamela S. Jacque, warranty deed, Hilltop Subdivision W ½ Lots 13-16 SW ¼ 36-91-13, $17, $31.20, $20,000.
Steven R. Onstad Estate, Susan Fink administrator, to Clifford McMillin, warranty deed, Waverly, Home Addition Lot 16 Block 3, $17, $151.20, $95,000.
Wallace L. Peine Trust, Alan Peine trustee, to JT Farm Corp, warranty deed, 24-91-11 NW ¼ and NE ¼ and 13-91-11 SW ¼, $32, $6,004, $3,753,000.
Verla J. Hinrichs Estate, Darrell W. Hinrichs executor, to Roger C. and Katherine D. Traetow, warranty deed, Waverly, Green Acres Second Addition Lot 39, $17, $287.20, $180,000.
Jeffrey D. and Traci K. Mehmen to Sheri Ann Vierkant, warranty deed, Sumner, Union Heights Addition Lot 4 Block 1, $17, $348, $218,000.
Mike and Jennifer Frost to Jason M. and Brittney N. Ranschau, quit claim deed, Arrowhead Ridge Subdivision Plat 2 Lot 32, $12, $0, $0.
Russell W. and Shirley J. Sluiter to James and Brandy Farrell, warranty deed, Gielau Addition Lot 1 block 3 SW ¼ 15-91-13, $12, $381.60, $239,000.
James J. and Kathryn R. Peters to Jacob D. and Marissa A. Bucknell, other deed, 1-92-13 Parcel G SE ¼, $12, $370.40, $232,000.
Baker Concrete & Excavating to Croell Inc., warranty deed, 1-91-14 auditor’s plat E ½ Lot 6 SE ¼, $17, $1,919.20, $1,200,000.
Massasauga Farms LLC to Top Shelf Farms LLC, warranty deed, 32-92-11 NE ¼ NW ¼ and subdivision N ½ Lots 7-15 NE ¼, and 29-92-11 SE ¼ SW ¼, $22, $181.60, $114,000.
Casey R. and Kayla Klunder to Katelynd Michelle and Nathan Tyler Sahr, warranty deed, Waverly, Rolling Meadow Subdivision Phase 1 Lot 16, $17, $382.40, $239,500.
Marian J. Brettmann to Christina L. Brainard and Aaron D. Bland, warranty deed, 19-91-12 NE ¼, $12, $0, $0.
Jaymie A. and Chad M. Feldman to Zakary Michael and Ashley Taryn Jenn, warranty deed, Janesville, Sands Second Addition Lot 10, $12, $537.60, $336,500.
Artesian Earthworks LLC to IPE 1031 Rev 398 LLC, warranty deed, 1-91-14 auditor’s plat E ½ Lot 9, $22, $1,359.20, $850,000.
Ronald J. Hartman to Gayle M. Lampe Hartman, quit claim deed, Sumner, Littell’s Second Addition Lot 41, $17, $0, $0.
Elvira K. Hebell Revocable Trust, Elvira K. Hebell trustee, to Christine Jones, warranty deed, Denver, Lot 7 Block 2, $17, $202.40, $127,000.
Alison A. and Jared A. Graening to Allison A. Graening Revocable Trust, Allison A. Graening trustee, quit claim deed, Waverly, Copper Ridge Second Addition Lot 6, $17, $0, $0.
Matthew D. Eick to Christopher Scott Smith, warranty deed, 24-91-13 auditor’s plat Lot 2 NW ¼ SW ¼, $17, $215.20, $135,000.
Sandra S. Eick Estate, Douglas A. Eick executor, to Matthew D. Eick, warranty deed, Prestien’s Subdivision Lot 66 NW ¼ 25-91-13, $17, $237.60, $149,000.
Romeo J. and Hannah R. Djoumessi to Casey J. and Mallory G. Luensmann, warranty deed, Waverly, Cretzmeyer’s Addition Lot 2 Block 28, $12, $431.20, $270,000.
Leslie A. and Tracy R. Haskin to Joshua A. Sorensen and Malissa Schuldt, warranty deed, 12-91-14 Parcel A SE ¼ NW ¼, $17, $438.40, $274,500.
Echo Development Group LLC to Spyglass Hill Cul De Sac Owners Association, warranty deed, Waverly, Spyglass Hill Centennial Oaks Golf Club Addition, $12, $0, $0.
Echo Development Group LLC to Pinehurst Cul De Sac Owners Association, warranty deed, Waverly, Pinehurst Point Centennial Oaks Golf Club Addition, $12, $0, $0.
Lois J. Lawson to Lois J. Lawson Trust, warranty deed, 22-92-14 NW ¼ and Parcel E NE ¼, $17, $0, $0.
Readlyn Savings Bank to Larry R. and Debra J. Sauerbrei, warranty deed, Readlyn, Lot 1 Block 12, $12, $74.40, $47,000.
Lawrence William Balsley Revocable Trust, Betty Lou Balsley and Andrea Lee Hansen co-trustees, to Betty Lou Balsley, warranty deed, 30-93-14 subdivision Lot 1 NE ¼ NE ¼, and 18-93-14 NE ¼, NW ¼, SW ¼ and SE ¼, $22, $0, $0.
Betty Lou Balsley to Betty Lou Balsley Revocable Trust, Betty Lou Balsley trustee, quit claim deed, 30-93-14 subdivision Lot 1 NE ¼ NE ¼, and 18-93-14 NE ¼, NW ¼, SW ¼ and SE ¼, $17, $0, $0.
Megan Waterman Blue to Nathen L. Blue, quit claim deed, Sumner, Original Town N 66 feet Lots 3 and 4 Block 12, $12, $0, $0.
Michelle L. Becker Smith to Daniel P. Smith, quit claim deed, 22-92-11 Parcel A. NW ¼ NE ¼, $12, $0, $0.
Blake T. Wolf to Cody A. Funk, warranty deed, Tripoli, Lahmann’s Addition N 33 feet Lot 2 and Lot 3 Block 1, $12, $223.20, $140,000.