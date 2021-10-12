Charlotte Ann Morgan to Charlotte Ann and Ronald R. Morgan, quit claim deed, 24-91-13 Lot 11 NW ¼ SW ¼ and N ½ NW ¼ SW ¼, $12, $0, $0.
Richard and Joyce Harms to Laura Lea Franzen Ackerman, other deed, Frederika, Lots 7 and 8 and W ½ Lots 5 and 6 Block 6, $17, $98.40, $62,000.
Dennis K. and Christine M. Daniels to Terry K. and Lilah M. Joss, other deed, Waverly, Willow Lawn First Addition Lot 7 Block 6, $17, $447.20, $279,900.
Ashlyn M. Bagge to Erin K. Johnson, warranty deed, Waverly, Second Home Addition Lot 11 Block 4, $12, $250.40, $157,000.
Sugar Beet LLC to Christopher and Jessica L. Corcoran, warranty deed, Waverly, Sugar Beet Utility Condominiums Unit 5 SW ¼ 35-92-14 Parcel Y, $17, $139.20, $87,500.
Ronald G. Alexander Estate, Amy A. Ramker executor, to Amy A. Ramker, warranty deed, Cedar Lane Acres Lots 16 and 17 NE ¼ 35-92-14, $17, $0, $0.
Jay P. and Sara A. Herbers to Brian J. and Amanda Jorgenson, other deed, Waverly, Rolling Hills Second Addition Lot 6, $17, $447.20, $280,000.
Lee William and Shirley Evalyn Hoeger to Ty Allan Bergmann and Lori L. Dettmer, warranty deed, 23-93-11 auditor’s plat Lots 51 and 52 SE ¼, $12, $103.20, $65,000.
Keith H. Schuldt, David M. Engelbrecht attorney in fact, to D. Dean and Carol M. Mitchell, warranty deed, Waverly, Harmon & Levalley’s Addition E 18 feet Lot 8 and S 91.79 feet Lot 9 Block 47, $17, $0, $0.
JDM Property Holdings LLC to Steege Investments LLC, warranty deed, Waverly, Whitetail Bluff Addition Lots 18, 19 and 20, $12, $239.20, $150,000.
Wanda M. Cordes Epley and Dennis A. Epley to Dennis A. and Wanda M. Epley Revocable Trust, Zachary T. Epley and Sarah L. Amfahr, warranty deed, 29-93-13 NE ¼, $17, $0, $0.
Dustin D. Dobbins Estate, Cedric D. Dobbins executor, to Brenda L. Edson, warranty deed, Waverly, Knief’s Addition Lot 4 Block 1, $17, $215.20, $135,000.
Jerad A. Chaloupka to Scott W. Schock, warranty deed, Readlyn, Wolf’s First Addition N 21 feet Lot 2, Lot 3 and E 30 Feet N 87 feet Lot 4 Block 2, $12, $272.80, $171,000.
Jeffrey F. Arians and Hanna J. Wiersma Arians to Sandra K. Brandt, warranty deed, Waverly, Engstrom Addition Lot 4, $12, $309.60, $194,000.
Lorraine C. Pipho, Gregory Pipho attorney in fact, to Bradly D. and Daphne Zupke, warranty deed, Sumner, Todd’s Addition E ½ Lot 16 and Lots 17 and 18, $17, $0, $0.
Robert H. Pipho Estate, Gregory Pipho executor, to Bradly D. and Daphne Zupke, warranty deed, Sumner, Todd’s Addition E ½ Lot 16 and Lots 17 and 18, $17, $346.40, $217,000.
Jeffrey D. Foster Estate, Madison T. Johansen and Jordan J. Foster executors, to Madison T. Johansen and Jordan J. Foster, warranty deed, 22-92-14 NW ¼ NW ¼, $17, $0, $0.
Madison T. and Hunter B. Johansen to Jordan J. Foster, quit claim deed, 22-92-14 NW ¼ NW ¼, $17, $0, $0.
Willis Huinker Holdings LLC to Beck Huinker Holdings LLC, warranty deed, Waverly, Rolling Meadows II Subdivision Phase 2A Lot C SE ¼ SW ¼ 3-91-14 Parcel AA, $17, $872.80, $545,663.
Anthony A. and Barbara J. Lutz to Jacqueline Jay Snobarger Revocable Trust, Jacqueline Jay Snowbarger trustee, warranty deed, Waverly, Stone Haven Plat 5 Lots 64 and 65 Parcel JJ, $12, $390.40, $244,500.
Anthony A. and Barbara J. Lutz to Jacqueline Joy Snobarger Revocable Trust, Jacqueline Joy Snowbarger trustee, warranty deed, Waverly, Stone Haven Plat 5 Lots 65 and 65 Parcel JJ, $12, $0, $0.
James E. Claypool to Public, Herbert Wittenburg Estate, Esther Wittenburg and Phyllis Westendorf, other deed, Readlyn, Lots 7 and 8 Block 12, $17, $0, $0.
NC Waverly LLC to Brunson Properties LLC, other deed, Waverly, Stone Haven Plat 4 Lot 52, $22, $2,376.80, $1,485,715.
Gary F. and Linnet J. Howe to Trae L. Howe, warranty deed, 34-91-14 Parcel F NW ¼ SE ¼, $12, $303.20, $190,000.
Raymond E. and Mary L. Dietz to Michael D. and Kelly Henning, warranty deed, Sumner, Corkery Addition Lot 22, $17, $239.20, $150,000.
Nathan A. and Hannah Thurm to McKenna Meinecke, warranty deed, 26-92-11 Parcel B NW ¼, $17, $183.20, $115,000.
Maurice and Connie Busch to Schrock Farms, warranty deed, 27-91-14 NE ¼, $17, $738.40, $462,000.
Will M. and Sonia Evans to Nathan A. and Hannah Thurm, Waverly, W.W. Smith’s Addition Lot 2 Block 5, $12, $319.20, $199,900.
Waverly Rolling Meadows to Waverly Rolling Meadows LLC, quit claim deed, Waverly, Rolling Meadow Subdivision Phase 1 Lot A, $12, $0, $0.
Kueker Family Living Trust, Elaine M. Kueker trustee, to Patrick and Stephanie Haight, warranty deed, 26-91-13 Parcel HH SW ¼, $17, $479.20, $300,000.
Carol A. Wehling Conservatorship, Melissa R. Schwartz and Marcie R. McMinimee executors, to Wade C. Goeke, warranty deed, 4-91-12 Parcel A NE ¼ SE ¼, $22, $192.80, $120,880.
Jennifer and Nyle Wilhau to Megan Newbrough, warranty deed, Tripoli, Carstensen’s Addition Block 66 SW ¼ 3-92-12, $17, $143.20, $90,000.
United Methodist Church of Sumner to Kmattco LLC, warranty deed, Sumner, Original Town E 25.7 feet W 30 feet N 33 feet Lot 2 Block 25, $17, $23.20, $15,000.
Nancy Stiner Helmers Revocable Trust, Nancy Stiner Helmers trustee, to Marla Scott, warranty deed, Waverly, West Side Terrace Condo Unit 12, $17, $108, $66,000.
Dawn M. Bergmann Estate, Hailey J. Broten executor, to Brittany Shover, warranty deed, Tripoli, Wilharm’s Addition Lot 5 Block 54, $17, $135.20, $85,000.
Jon W. and Gloria E. Tehven to Ashley Robert Tudor, warranty deed, Waverly, Hickory Heights Addition Lot 4 Block 4, $12, $386.40, $242,000.
Josephine R. Carlson and Sherri L., Casey and Donald D. O’Hern to Morgan and Timothy J. Combs, warranty deed, 3-91-14 subdivision Lot 6 Block 86 SW ¼ NE ¼, $22, $231.20, $145,000.
Bengel Investments LLC to Trevor Beem, warranty deed, Waverly, I.H. Sturdevant’s Addition N ½ Lots 3 and 4 Block 8, $12, $261.60, $164,000.
Iowa Farmland LLC to Murray R. Wise, warranty deed, 12-91-11 SE ¼, SW ¼ and NW ¼, $17, $2,009.60, $1,258,046.
Iowa Farmland LLC to Murray R. Wise, warranty deed, 12-91-11 SE ¼, SW ¼ and NW ¼, $17, $0, $0.
Florence Luloff Revocable Trust, Allison and Joy Caves co-trustees, to Iowa Postal Holdings LLC, warranty deed, Readlyn, Lot 11 Block 12, $27, $79.20, $50,000.
Emily A. Bailey to Drew E. and Jayme D. Hopkins, warranty deed, Waverly, Cretzmeyer’s Addition Lot 2 Block 26, $12, $248.80, $156,000.
Drew and Jayme D. Hopkins to Timothy J. Bloem and Emily K. O’Brien, warranty deed, 2-91-14 subdivision E ½ S 132 feet Lot 3 SE ¼ NE ¼, $12, $199.20, $125,000.
James L. and Mary L. Butzlaff to Carmi Flavor & Fragrance LLC, warranty deed, Waverly, Willow Lawn Industrial Addition Lot 2 and E 15 feet Lot 3, $17, $399.20, $250,000.
Maynard L. and Eleanor Kroemer to Ryan and Meagan Reiter, warranty deed, 31-91-12 NW ¼ SW ¼, $17, $431.20, $270,000.
Mark S. and Wendy L. Halbach to Mark S., Wendy L. and Nicholas S. Halbach, quit claim deed, 15-92-14 SE ¼ SW ¼ and Skybird Addition Tract A, $17, $0, $0.
Janet D. Platter to Ryan L. and April M. Pothast, warranty deed, Waverly, Knief’s Addition Lot 3 Block 2, $12, $303.20, $190,000.
Mark F. and Lisa L. Miller to Aaron Hoth and Leona Schlatter, warranty deed, 12-93-11 NW ¼, $12, $175.20, $110,000.