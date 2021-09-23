Norman W. Sharar, Marcia Price attorney in fact, to Joseph and Sarah Heschke, warranty deed, Sumner, Littell’s Addition Lots 12 and 13, $17, $111.20, $70,000.
Kendra E. Bearbower to Aaron J. and Christine M. Bottoroff, warranty deed, Tripoli, J.H. Hage’s Addition Lot 5 block 45, $12, $84, $53,000.
Michelle L. Jones to Joleen M. Lowe, warranty deed, Waverly, Home Addition Lot 6 Block 2, $12, $217.60, $136,500.
Lois A. Ganske Estate, Julie Regenold executor, to Jeffrey F. and Hanna J. Arians, warranty deed, Readlyn, Matthias Addition Lot 3 Block 2, $17, $399.20, $250,000.
Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community to Ronald and Denise Flory Life Estate and Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community, Waverly, Eisenach Village First Addition Lot 3 Block 18 Unit 1, $22, $450.40, $281,900.
Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community to Kenneth and Patricia Winter, other deed, Waverly, Eisenach Village First Addition Lot 1 Block 23 Unit 2, $22, $431.20, $269,900.
Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community to Luanne Ervin Life Estate and Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community, Waverly, Eisenach Village First Addition Lot 2 Block 7 Unit 2, $22, $415.20, $259,900.
Vernon C. and Cynthia L. Gidley to Amanda T. Gidley, warranty deed, Waverly, Original Town Lot 5 Block 9, $12, $447.20, $280,000.
Ardith Fox Revocable Trust, Kendall D. and Kim D. Fox trustees, to Leah M. and Chad J. Angel, warranty deed, Waverly, Ridgewood Addition Outlot A, $22, $0, $0.
Orville Fox Revocable Trust, Kendall D. and Kim D. Fox trustees, to Leah M. and Chad J. Angel, warranty deed, Waverly, Ridgewood Addition Outlot A, $22, $525.20, $335,000.
C.J. Heineman LC to Precious Miracles LC, warranty deed, Readlyn, Original Town Lot 7 Block 13, $17, $71.20, $45,000.
Dita K. Korporal Mallon and Jimmy B. Mallon to Dita K. and Jimmy B. Mallon, quit claim deed, 24-93-11 NE ¼ NE ¼, $22, $0, $0.
Dawn C. Calkins to Paula J. Schneider, quit claim deed, Sumner, Littell’s Addition Lot 31, $12, $0, $0.
Robert and Sharon Foelske to Brian Foelske, warranty deed, 29-91-13 Parcel K SE ¼, $17, $199.20, $125,000.
Shane D. and Lindsey Seegers to Frost Properties LLC, warranty deed, 27-91-13 Parcel H NE ¼ NW ¼, $12, $303.20, $190,000.
Ilene F. Blume, Thomas Blume attorney in fact, to Ocean Enterprises LLC, warranty deed, Waverly, Cretzmeyer’s Addition Lot 2 except for E 46 feet Block 22, $17, $127.30, $80,000.
Ocean Enterprises LLC to Nicholas and Nichole Santana, warranty deed, 17-93-13 Parcel C E ½ SE ¼, $17, $476, $298,000.
Russell J. and Dawn Knudsen to Joshua and Sandra Velador, warranty deed, Waverly, Cretzmeyer’s Addition W 55 feet Lot 2 and E 9 feet Lot 3 Fractional Block 7, $12, $252, $158,000.
Ruby J. Huebner Estate, David J. Huebner executor, to Matthew M. Huebner, Mark E. Huebner Trust, David Huebner trustee, Rachel J. Huebner, Rebecca J. Jordan and David J. Huebner, warranty deed, 14-91-12 NE ¼ SW ¼ and Parcel K SE ¼ SW ¼, $22, $0, $0.
Robert J. and Debra Sue Droste to Dean W. and Betty A. Schilling, warranty deed, 36-92-14 Parcel Q SE ¼ NW ¼, $22, $167.20, $105,000.
Kory and Laci Hummel to Daniel and Rebecca Forey, warranty deed, Waverly, Rolling Meadow Subdivision Phase 1 Lot 32, $12, $410.40, $257,000.
Michael K. and Cynthia R. Ritter to Austin M. Ritter, warranty deed, Rustic Hills Eighth Addition Lot 7, $12, $599.20, $375,000.
Judy A. Nelson to Terry Nelson, quit claim deed, Waverly, Ledges of Waverly II Condo Unit 214, $17, $0, $0.
Justin L. Nicklaus to Shawn P. and Angela Nicklaus, warranty deed, 30-91-13 SE ¼ SE ¼, $17, $87.20, $55,000.
Joshua E. and Sarah K. Judisch to Doreen Kidd, warranty deed, Waverly, Knotts Addition Lot 7 Block 56, $12, $103.20, $65,000.
Janet S. and Eugene A. Judisch to Joshua E. Judisch, warranty deed, 35-92-11 W ½ NW ¼ with exceptions, $12, $0, $0.
Joshua E. and Sarah K. Judisch to Janet S. Judisch, quit claim deed, 35-92-11 SE ¼ NW ¼, $12, $0, $0.
Janet S. and Eugene A. Judisch to Eugene A. Judisch Revocable Trust, quit claim deed, 35-91-11 SE ¼ NW ¼, $12, $0, $0.
Tonia K. Kueker to Keith and Tracy Carman, warranty deed, 26-91-13 SW ¼ SE ¼ SW ¼, $17, $143.20, $90,000.
Scott A. and Tammy C. McKenzie to David and Joanne C. Gulick, warranty deed, Waverly, Southwick Condos Block 4 Unit 13, $17, $591.20, $370,000.
Teri Edman Revocable Trust, Teri Edman trustee, to Steven L. Mummelthei Trust, Steven L. and Debra J. Mummelthei trustees, warranty deed, 17-92-13 NW ¼ NE ¼, $17, $239.20, $150,000.
Kevin R. and Brenda K. Cummer to Matthew and Morgan Temple, warranty deed, Waverly, Willow Lawn First Addition Lot 7 Block 5, $12, $0, $0.
Sumner Laundry LC to Ariane Fagerlind and Bradley Chandler, warranty deed, Sumner, Wescott’s Addition S 46.5 feet E ½ Lot 1 Block 2, $17, $58.40, $37,000.
Tyrel J. and Jessica R. Jenkins to Jessica R. Jenkins, quit claim deed, 27-91-13 SE ¼, $12, $0, $0.
Joshua B. Boling to Nathan E. and Marissa S. Pech, 11-92-12 NW ¼ NW ¼, $12, $423.20, $265,000.
Kathleen M. Canham Estate, Scott J. Kane executor, to Clayton Negan and Lydia Herman, warranty deed, Goodman Addition Lot 8, $17, $319.20, $199,900.
Donald M. Hellman and Erin L. Oberbroeckling Hellman to Sara Stephens, warranty deed, Waverly, Green Acres Addition Lot 2, $12, $383.20, $240,000.
Linda L. Becker Estate, Robert L. Becker executor, to Robert Becker, warranty deed, Sumner, Original Town N 80 feet Lot 2 Block 1, $12, $0, $0.
Ordella Freyholtz Estate, Patricia Buls and Vicky Bury executors, to Patricia Buls and Vicky Bury, warranty deed, 5-91-11 W ½ and SE ¼ SW ¼, $22, $0, $0.
David Ray and Lorrie J. Oldenburger to David Ray and Lorrie J. Oldenburger, warranty deed, 32-93-14 Parcel E part of Parcel A. NW ¼ NW ¼, $17, $0, $0.
VJC Farms Inc. to Matthew J. and Kara L. Rosenbaum, warranty deed, 10-93-13 N ½ NW ¼ Parcel D, $17, $359.20, $225,000.
Christopher D. and Valerie N. Cappussi to Lori Schult, warranty deed, 33-91-12 NW ¼, $12, $423.20, $265,000.
Joseph R. and Christina A. Ledoux to Clarissa D. Hoffman, warranty deed, Waverly, Harmon & Levalley’s Addition N ½ Lot 4 Block 47, $17, $279.20, $174,900.
Jeffery D. Foster Estate, Madison T. Johansen and Jordan J. Foster executors, to Kelly R. Hudson, warranty deed, Tripoli, Garland & Matthiesen’s Addition Lot 6 except for 40 feet and Lot 7 Block 68, $17, $82.40, $51,800.
Readlyn Savings Bank to TLS Rentals LLC, warranty deed, Tripoli, Cartensen’s Addition Lot 3 Block 63, $12, $40.80, $25,650.
Reece Knoploh to Jacob Worden, contract, 14-92-11 Parcel B NW ¼ SE ¼, $42, $0, $450,000.
Convenience Store Investments to CSI Mergeco LLC, other deed, 36-91-14 SW ¼ NW ¼, $82, $0, $0.
Convenience Store Investments to CSI Mergeco LLC, other deed, 36-91-14 SE ¼ NW ¼, $32, $0, $0.
CSI Mergeco LLC to CSI Sub LLC, other deed, 36-91-14 SE ¼ NW ¼, $32, $0, $0.
CSI Sub LLC to KT Real Estate Holdings LLC, other deed, 36-91-14 SW ¼ NW ¼, $32, $0, $0.
Sandy Dahlstrom Brandt and Scott Brandt to Blake Brandt, bill of sale, 2-92-14 SE ¼, $17, $0, $0.
Calvary Trust UTA March 16, 2016, and Rafael and Summer Diaz to Mark and Teresa Nuss, warranty deed, Waverly, Centennial Oaks Golf Club Addition Lot 100, $12, $111.20, $70,000.
Timothy J. and Brenda R. Njus to Donald and Erin Hellman, warranty deed, White Tail Ridge Subdivision Lot 8, $12, $679.20, $425,000.
Nicole M. Prickett Schmitt to Jasper Hall Davison, contract amendment, Sumner, Carpenter’s Addition N ½ Lot 6 Block 32, $12, $0, $0.