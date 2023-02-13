The Bremer County DreamRollers recently competed in the Area Basketball Skills Competition held on Saturday, February 4th at the UNI Rec Center. Sixteen athletes from Bremer County DreamRollers competed. The basketball skills competition is made up of three events designed to help teach athletes basic skills of the game, while preparing them to compete at the state level. For basketball skills, individuals competed in three events: Target Pass, 10 Meter Dribble and Spot Shot.
The athletes final score is determined by adding together the scores achieved in each of the three events. Athletes that place first at the end of the three events advance onto the state competition. The state competition is the Spring Classic which will be held on March 11, 2023 in Coralville at the Greenstate Family Fieldhouse. The DreamRollers are excited to have eight athletes who will be competing at the Spring Classic in March.