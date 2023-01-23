The Bremer County DreamRollers, a local Special Olympics team, have been busy preparing for upcoming competitions. Athletes will be competing in the Northeast Basketball Skills competition on Feb. 4 at the UNI Recreation Center and the Northeast Track and Field Competition on March 5 at the UNI Dome. Athletes practice on Thursday evenings and Sunday afternoons at The W on the Wartburg Campus. Members of the Student Athletic Advisory Committee at Wartburg partner with the DreamRollers team to support athletes at practice. Five to six athletes from the different athletic teams attend practice to help with skill development and build friendships. The DreamRollers greatly appreciate Wartburg College, Heather Zajicek, Aquatics/Facility Director of The W, and the student athletes for all of their support of our team.
