Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, Bremer County is offering nine day camps for youth in Bremer County. These camps are offered to 4-H members and non-members.
Down in the Dirt (Sumner), Down in the Dirt (Waverly), Survivor (Tripoli), Survivor (Waverly), Express Yourself (Tripoli), Forces of Nature (Waverly), and Explore 4-H (Waverly) are open to youth kindergarten through fourth grade in the 2022-2023 program year. These camps are $15 for Bremer County 4-H Members and $20 for non-members.
On Their Own and Okay is a camp offered to third through fifth graders in the 2022-2023 program year. This program is $15 for Bremer County 4-H Members and $20 for non-members.
Junior Day Camp is a camp offered to youth in fourth through sixth grade in the 2022-2023 program year. This camp is $80 for all youth.
Youth must pre-register on https://v2.4honline.com/ for all these events. For dates, times, questions or more information, contact the Bremer County Extension Office at 319-882-4275 or email xbremer@iastate.edu. Visit https://www.extension.iastate.edu/bremer/ for more information.