“Proud of the Past, Preparing for the Future.”
What an appropriate slogan for our 2023 Bremer Co Fair!
Bremer County Fair 2023 had its challenges this year with the extreme heat and a down pour of rain on Friday. We overcame those obstacles and put on a great fair for the young and old.
Thank you to all of you who supported the fair in any way by your time, talents, and financial contributions!
Our mission:
“We are committed to making a positive difference in the lives of our youth and families of Bremer County and surrounding area by supporting programs, developing skills, educating and providing facilities.”
Now it’s time to get back to work and focus on our new fairgrounds, along highway 3 on the east end of Waverly.
You may have driven by and saw the first new construction which is the Swine building. The cement floor still needs to be poured but it sure has taken shape! It’s such an exciting time to see things go up! Thanks to our major donation family Gary and Barbara Schneider! Watch for upcoming infrastructure construction soon. So. If you haven’t driven by, please, take a look.
We have received a major contribution toward the 4H Enrichment Center., with special thanks to our major donation family, Ron and Judy Leistikow to get things rolling! With their donation as a base, we continue to work with local donors to establish this keystone facility on the future new fairgrounds. Your donations are appreciated! The Bremer County Fair board feels that we need most funds in place before construction begins. This is a very important building which will house all static entries, activities, and displays for our youth, historical fair archives and so much more; without this building we will not be able to move out to the new grounds. We are asking for your support now! As a 501c3 non-profit organization, your donations are eligible for tax deductibles.
All infrastructure is scheduled to start this fall. The Outdoor Stage will be constructed very soon thanks to our major donation family Roger and Sally Johnson! The foundation for the Livestock building will be completed this fall, thanks to the donation family of the “Lageschulte Trust.” Over the next few months there will be much activity and progress, so stay tuned!
The Bremer County Fair Association is asking now for your support with the continuation of additional sponsors toward the construction of our new fairgrounds. Wont you please help? You may direct your giving to any of the facilities needed such as the Show Arena, Beef Barn, Dairy Barn, Camping area, shelters, and of course our much-needed track area for the events you love to watch during fair.
Just to clarify, these venues will not be just during fair but through the year to help maintain the buildings and grounds. Events like flea markets, vendor shows, family rentals, animal shows of all kinds are just a few ideas.
You may send your donation to Box 142 Waverly, Ia. 50677 or log on to www.bremercountyfair.com for more information and 3D rendering of the grounds or contact one of the board members involved with the fundraising:
Roy Petersen – 319-961-2435
Ron Lenth – 319-240-0156
Robert Prose – 319-231-3333
Jon Elsamiller – 319-240-2654
Renee Neil – 319-404-8264
Let’s make our dream a reality and soon!