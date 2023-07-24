Sunny skies and warm temperatures greeted the first visitors to the 2023 Bremer County Fair Sunday.
“It’s hot,” noted Katie Gabel of Nashua to her companion, Harold Reuscher of Waverly, as they sat in the sun on metal bleachers and watched the tractor pull and the mini-rod pull.
Harold, who recently turned 90, has been attending tractor pulls his whole life. He used to compete—successfully—as well.
On Sunday, however, he was there to support his son, Keith Reuscher, also from Waverly. Keith was in the bleachers waiting for his turn to drive.
“I have an 1855 Oliver,” he said. He was hoping for a good result. “I haven’t pulled yet, but in Plainfield I got second place.”
Gabel was there to watch her son, Jack, who has competed on mini-rods for 15 years.
“I just support,” she said.
The high, ear-splitting whine of a mini-rod engine filled the air as a custom-built vehicle pulled a weight as far as it could down the straight, dirt track. A traditional farm tractor pulled weight on a parallel track.
“These are two different things,” Gabel said. “This [the closer track] is a farmer’s pull, and on the other side are garden tractors. They’re two different pulls. Usually they’re not together. They’re not usually at the same place.”
The pulling competitions drew fans from across the county.
“We’re here to watch a few of the guys we know and see all the Farmalls and John Deeres,” said Rick Mennenga of Waverly. He wanted to see “which one’s going to win, the red or the green.”
Rick’s main interest, though, lay with the smaller mini-rods.
“That’s the loud thing!” he said, laughing. “It’s got a snowmobile engine on a lawnmower. Then they’ve got the regular garden tractors, too.”
He explained that all tractors pull the same weights, increasingly heavy through the competition, regardless of their age or power. While the power of an engine makes a big difference, the skill and experience of the driver can help.
“Like running your brakes,” he said. “That’s how you steer it, because your front wheels are usually off the ground.”
Near the tractor pull, the Bremer County Pork Promoters had their grill up and running.
Duane Busch of Tripoli stood next to the hot grill full of pork burgers. He brushed off a question about the heat.
“We’ve got a fan,” he noted. “Just wait until later in the week!”
Temperatures are supposed to hit the upper 90s Wednesday through Friday.
Busch expects to be at the grill “pretty much every day” of the fair. While he may not look forward to spending the expected heat wave in the sun and over hot charcoal, “it’s what you got to do. It’s part of the routine.”
After at least 30 years of grilling pork at the fair, Busch can be considered one of the grill masters there. His partner across the coals, Kevin Leisticow of Readlyn, sees himself more as an apprentice.
“I’ve been helping five years or so,” he said, “not nearly as long as Duane.”
Leisticow’s wife, Deanne, sat under a canopy taking payment for the various pork burgers, tenderloins and pulled pork on offer.
“We like to promote pork,” said Kevin, adding that they custom feed hogs.
Elsewhere on the fairgrounds, setup for the main crowds and events was underway.
Kathy Hennings and her son, Adam, of Tripoli were looking over chickens in the poultry tent. 13 of the pens held Adam’s own animals.
“I just like showing chickens,” said Adam, who recently graduated from Tripoli High School and is in 4-H. “I’m mostly looking forward to showing my poultry.”
The poultry show is Tuesday at noon.
“He won champion overall last year,” Kathy pointed out.
Adam has brought last year’s champion, a Welsummer hen, back to this year’s competition.
Their family keeps 50-60 chickens on their rural property, mostly Adam’s responsibility. While they have laying hens, they don’t sell the eggs.
“We give them away,” Kathy said.
Poultry is something of a family tradition.
“We’ve had ducks, turkey,” she said. “Our son Brandon is in charge of the open poultry show. He’s a former 4-H-er, and he thought he would give something back by doing the open show.”
Kathy noted that Adam would be busy at the fair beyond the poultry tent.
“Tomorrow he’ll show in the 4-H Building, non-livestock,” she said. “He’ll make cookies. He refinished a table. So it’s not just the animals. It’s everything.”
Near the poultry tent, Georgia and Mario Arevalo of Waverly were putting up a canopy for their fresh fruit juice and mini-pancake stand.
Georgia said it is their first year selling at the fair and she’s excited to be a part of it.
Also setting up Sunday morning was the production crew for the Revibe Christian Music Festival that evening. A team of black-shirted techs from Cornstalk Productions put speakers in place and checked stage lights.
The concert featured the Waverly Worship Band and special artists Todd Tilghman and Katy Nichole.
Back at the Pork Promoters’ stand, Matt and Megan Meier of Waverly ordered pork burgers for lunch.
“They’re delicious!” Megan said.
The couple had their four-year-old son, Miles, with them.
“He likes tractors,” Matt said, while the noise of the tractor pull carried over from next door.
“And the animals,” Megan added. “He wants the pigs and the cows.”
With just some of the poultry moved in on Sunday, Megan knew they would return to the fair to see other animals.
“We’ll be back every night,” she said.