The candidates for Bremer County Fair Queen were recently announced.
MaKenna Carlson, 18, is the daughter of Joe and Rheannon Carlson. She is being sponsored by Steve Albers with AgLine Solutions. This fall MaKenna will be a senior at Denver High School, where she is active in Football Cheerleading, Bowling, Trapshooting and FFA. MaKenna is a member of the Jefferson Superior 4-H club and is on Youth County Council. This summer MaKenna is enrolled in the CNA program at Hawkeye Community College. After graduation she plans to continue her education in nursing at Hawkeye Community College.
Kysa Klein, 17, is the daughter of Brenda Klein and Gary Klein. She is the newly crowned Bremer County Sheep Queen and is sponsored by the Bremer County Sheep Producers. This fall Kysa will be a senior at Waverly-Shell Rock High School where she is involved in FFA, Speech Team, and National Honor Society. She is also a member of the Townline 4-H club, she serves on Youth County Council, State 4-H Council and is a member of her church’s bible study group. After graduation she plans to attend Iowa State University to begin her education in Veterinary Medicine.
Lily Mayo, 18, is the daughter of Dave and Stephanie Mayo. She is the 2023 Bremer County Beef Queen and is sponsored by the Bremer County Cattlemen’s Association. During her high school career, Lily was active in Cross Country, Track, Soccer, National Beta Club and Get-A Grip. In her community, Lily is active at the Sumner Public Library, Faith Evangelical Youth Group, Sumner Goal-Getters 4-H club and the Sumner Community Theater. This fall, she will be attending Coe College to major in Business, with an emphasis on Marketing and a collateral major in Organizational Science.
Matilda Miller, 17, is the daughter of Brian and Gin Miller. She is the recently crowned Miss Congeniality 2023 during Readlyn Grump Days. She is sponsored by Kuhlmann Pulling. This fall Matilda will be a senior at Wapsie Valley High School where she participates in Archery, FFA and Silver Cord as well as being a wrestling manager. She is also a member of the Denver Trapshooting Team. After graduation she plans on attending UNI to ger her Pre-Med degree before transferring elsewhere to continue her education in Pediatric Medicine.
Karissa Oldenburger, 17, is the daughter of Seth Klobassa and Jodie Oldenburger. She is sponsored by Briley Miller with Farm Bureau Financial Services. This fall Karissa will be a senior at Waverly-Shell Rock High School where she is active in Volleyball, Wrestling, Soccer FFA, FCCLA and Spanish club. She is also a member of the Townline 4-H club and Youth County Council. After graduation she plans on attending Hawkeye Community College and majoring in Animal Science.
Lily Schwickerath, 17, is the daughter of Dean Schwickerath and Jill Schwickerath. She is the newly crowned Miss Readlyn and is sponsored by the Readlyn Community Club. This fall Lily will be a senior at Wapsie Valley High School, where she is active in FFA, Waterloo United Swim Team, Concert Choir, Musicals, National Honor Society, then also volunteers at her local church for Vacation Bible School. After graduation she plans on attending either Iowa State or Morningside University to major in Agricultural Education. After completing college she would like to return to the community to teach.
Carsyn Seehase, 17, is the daughter of Mark and Christi Seehase. She was just recently crowned Miss Sumner 2023 and is sponsored by Shonka Inspection and Handyman Services LLC. This fall she will be a senior at Sumner-Fredericksburg High School where she currently serves as Class President. Carsyn is involved in FCCLA where she is also an officer, Class Officers Publications and TAG. After graduation she plans to attend the University of Iowa to major in Pre-Med.
Maesi Wahl, 17, is the daughter of Holli Powell. She is a recent graduate of Wapsie Valley High School. She is sponsored by The Rusty Ladder. She is involved in 4-H, FFA, Silver Cord, Church Ministries, Dance and is the founder of Bonnie’s Blankets. In her free time, Maesi enjoys tractor pulling and riding horses. Next up, Maesi will attend Ellsworth Community College where she has signed with the Dance Team and will study Equine Science.
Ellie Woodman, 18, is the daughter of Tim and Jen Woodman. She is sponsored by the Woodman Cattle Company. She is a 2023 graduate of Nashua-Plainfield High School where she was active in Band, Chorus, Softball and FFA. She is also a member of the Polk Hustlers 4-H club. Ellie has exhibited Rabbits, Sheep, Dairy Goats and Beef Cattle at the Bremer County Fair. This fall she plans to attend La James College to study Cosmetology.