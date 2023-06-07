The Bremer County Fair Queen Competition is currently accepting applications for 2023 Bremer County Fair Queen.
Candidates must be young women between the ages of 16 and 21. She needs to be an active member of a youth organization/group (4-H, FFA, church, scouts, etc.)
Judging and Coronation will be Sunday July 16 at the Prairie Links Event Center in Waverly.
The Queen’s responsibilities will include being at the fair each day and representing Bremer County at the Iowa State Fair in August as well as throughout the year at various events.
Applications may be downloaded from the Bremer County Fair website at www.bremercountyfair.com or by calling or emailing competition director Melissa Hinrichs, 319-239-4497, hinrichs.melissa@gmail.com
The completed applications and entry fees must be received by the director by Monday, July 10. Absolutely NO late entries will be accepted.