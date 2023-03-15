Donation check

Roy Petersen, Fundraising Chair and Co Facilities Manager, receives a donation on behalf of the Bremer County Fair from MidAmerican Energy.

Fundraising Chair and Co Facilities Manager Roy Petersen is receiving a check on behalf of the Bremer County Fair from MidAmerican Energy for the new Bremer County Fairgrounds east of Waverly.

Representing MidAmerican Energy is Jeremy Sorensen, Joe Sauering. The BCFA appreciates this gift. Please contact Roy at (319) 961-2535 or any of the fundraising team:

Danny Buls — 319 404 1847

Jon Elsamiller 319 269 1351

Ron Lenth

Trending Food Videos

Renee Neil 319 404 8264

Robert Prose 319 231 3333

Jared Uhlenhake — 563 379 2023

For more information on what you can do to help with the process of building the new fairgrounds or log on www.bremercountyfair.com

Tags