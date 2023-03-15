Fundraising Chair and Co Facilities Manager Roy Petersen is receiving a check on behalf of the Bremer County Fair from MidAmerican Energy for the new Bremer County Fairgrounds east of Waverly.
Representing MidAmerican Energy is Jeremy Sorensen, Joe Sauering. The BCFA appreciates this gift. Please contact Roy at (319) 961-2535 or any of the fundraising team:
Danny Buls — 319 404 1847
Jon Elsamiller 319 269 1351
Ron Lenth
Renee Neil 319 404 8264
Robert Prose 319 231 3333
Jared Uhlenhake — 563 379 2023
For more information on what you can do to help with the process of building the new fairgrounds or log on www.bremercountyfair.com