Join the Bremer County GOP for a summer Grill and Chill dinner with guest speaker Presidential Candidate Vivek Rasaswamy, who is a successful biotech entrepreneur from Ohio. Vivek’s will discuss why we are in a “national identity crisis” and how build a new dream for the next generation.
The event will be held on Saturday, Aug. 12 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Waverly Area Veterans Post (WAVP); 1300 Fourth St. NW; Waverly.
You can register by visiting https://www.facebook.com/BremerCountyRepublicans/ to get ticket and auction links. If you have questions about registration you can email bremercorepublicans@gmail.com.
Other speakers will include Speaker of the House Pat Grassley and State Representative Charley Thomson
This is a family friendly event to encourage young and old to learn more about issues facing our nation. Space is limited, so register today to reserve your seat.