Join the Bremer County GOP for a summer Grill and Chill luncheon with former Vice President Mike Pence. The former Vice President will give an inspiring message about how America can lead and prosper with conservative principles.
The event will be held on Saturday, August 20th from 11am to 2pm at the Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School; 501 Heritage Way. You must register for the event at https://bremercountygop.nationbuilder.com. If you have questions about registration you can email bremercorepublicans@gmail.com.