The public is welcome to attend the monthly Bremer County Central Committee on Thursday, March 10 at the Readlyn Public Library, presentation will start at 6:30 p.m.
Guest Speaker will be Trooper David Gorham who will discussing Human Trafficking trends. In Iowa traffickers are forcing victims into prostitution, involuntary labor or other forms of enslavement to repay debts. The victim can be of any sex and age! This is an important discussion that will give you the tools on how to identify such abuse and how to report possible cases.
The Bremer County GOP will also be finalizing details on the Saturday, March 12th County Convention at the Waverly-Shell Rock High School in the Rada Auditorium. The Convention will start at 9 a.m. There are still some open slots available and an opportunity for younger Iowans to join in the fun with a Junior Delegate Convention Program.
For more information call 319-404-2862.