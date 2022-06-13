Nine Bremer County high school graduates were recently selected to receive awards from the Klea Shipman Scholarship Fund presented annually by Trinity United Methodist Church in Waverly. Awards will be presented on Sunday, June 5 during worship at 9:30 am at Trinity UMC.
Klea Shipman dedicated her life to education in Bremer County as a country schoolteacher and administrative assistant for the Bremer County Superintendent of Schools. She passed away in 2003, leaving a generous monetary gift to Trinity United Methodist Church of which $75,000 established the endowed scholarship fund in her memory. Interest on her gift funds the annual scholarship.
This is the eighteenth year for the scholarships which focus on academics, activities and service. A total of 137 scholarships and a total amount of nearly $36,000 have been presented since the scholarship was founded in 2005.
Recipients for 2022 are:
Marina Biermann, Tripoli HS, attending Hawkeye Community for General Education and Nursing.
Jennah Carpenter, Nashua-Plainfield HS, attending North Iowa Area Community College for Social Work.
Avery Forde, Denver HS, attending University of Iowa for Marketing Management and Graphic Design.
Grace Lyons, Denver HS, attending University of Northern Iowa for Accounting.
Kylie Meyer, Sumner-Fredericksburg HS, attending University of Northern Iowa for Elementary Education.
Ellie Neuendorf, Waverly-Shell Rock HS, attending University of Iowa for Chemical Engineering.
Willem Potter, Waverly-Shell Rock HS, attending Iowa State University for Industrial Engineering.
Molly Schroeder, Denver HS, attending Johnson University for Psychology.
Morgan Schut, Waverly-Shell Rock HS, attending Wartburg College for Elementary Education.