Four stories high and loaded with 8,000 square feet of Bremer County artifacts, the Bremer County Historical Society Museum stands at a crossroads, literally and figuratively.
Dominating the corner of West Bremer Avenue and Fourth Street, the locally kilned brick building commands the attention of travelers on Highways 3 and 218. But according to a recent report by structural engineers, the bulging brick east wall tells of the need for a costly fix.
The museum is one of only four Pre-1870 commercial structures in Bremer County. It is the only west side Waverly commercial structure of that era, and the only one to retain Its historic visage. Fires, floods, and demolition have taken their toll on historic Bremer County. (Other pre-1870 buildings include 101, 106, 116 and East Bremer Ave.: Young Construction, Mane Street Hair, and Asian Garden).
While the museum’s age and stature give it a black rhino-type rarity to tug at one’s heartstrings, will that rarity open the public’s purse strings? (Yes, the Museum has a taxidermied black rhino.)
“We call it the Battle of the Bulge,” quipped Bremer County Historical Society member Peggy Hamilton of Waverly.
The tall building is composed of three brick walls or wythes: one inside, one outside, and one in between. The exterior wythes have separated from the interior wythes over time, according to Bergland Cram Architects of Mason City, who specialize in historic renovation. The work would also allow interior venting of moisture.
The cost of land, building, and moving artifacts make relocation undesirable.
“The cost would be astronomical,” opined Hamilton.
Board President Jill Everding, of Denver, and Directors Priscilla Blanchard, Dave Huser, Barb Lovejoy-Hess, Gena Mackamul, Merlene DeVries and Rosemary Weidler believe this $100,000 project calls for county-wide financial support from residents of the seven Bremer County communities by February.
“This is an historic property. It’s our main artifact,” concluded Jan Heinemann, Bremer County Historical Society volunteer coordinator.
Make no mistake, the museum represents maps, people, and artifacts from all seven Bremer County communities: Denver, Frederika, Janesville, Plainfield, Readlyn, Sumner, Tripoli and Waverly.
One of the most popular displays is a log cabin which came from north of Knittel, in Maxfield Township. It was dismantled and reconstructed in one of the museum’s many rooms.
Once a stagecoach stop, boarding house, and pill factory, entering the Museum feels like stepping into the past. While much appreciated by history aficionados, the Museum is underfunded and less visited than in the past, operating on a shoestring budget from donations and entrance fees. There are no paid personnel. Volunteers staff all 16 weekly hours from May through October. They maintain the grounds and serve as museum guides. Docent or self-guided tours are available with push-button recordings.
Once, fourth-graders and scouts earned their history badges with annual visits. In 1975, 1,500 visitors paused to consider the history of the county. This year, it’s likely that fewer than 200 will visit by Halloween, when the museum closes until May.
“We have written to teachers and said, ‘Come to the museum. We have home ec, we’ve got shop. We’ve got geography here in addition to local history.’ COVID provided a reset. People re-evaluated their priorities. Maybe we will find more volunteers,” added Blanchard hopefully.
A 501©(3) non-profit organization, the Bremer County Historical Society does not receive financial support from the City of Waverly. The Bremer County Board of Supervisors approved funds for the east wall structural engineering study completed in August 2020.
The process of applying for grants has changed too. “Grants now require local matching money and in-kind support. The technical quality of the east wall repair is something that volunteers can’t do,” said longtime Board member Gena Mackamul.
The Historical Society has applied for a $25,000 Main Street Iowa Challenge Grant that will need to be matched by local dollars, with awards made in late October. Letters of support from the City of Waverly, Sturdevant House, and Waverly Historic Preservation Commission accompanied that grant request, attesting to the need for preserving the building.
“We need to do this and we’re trying to get the Bremer County communities more involved to help us out,” added Mackamul. Members will speak with local civic organizations.
An Afternoon at the Museum with Waverly Project Lead
Waverly Project LEAD participants seek to better understand and build the communities they serve. Ten members of the 2021-22 Project Lead class visited the Museum on Wednesday, Sept. 8. Most had never set foot inside the building. While the website provides a glimpse at the extensive artifacts and displays, there is nothing like flipping an old waffle iron, seeing an array of manual typewriters, or imagining conditions inside a log cabin.
Wartburg Project Lead participant Bethany Brooks said this after the visit. “It is certainly much more than it appears from the outside. The amount of history and artifacts are unbelievable. You could spend hours looking at all the different historical items and envisioning what life must have been back during those times. The volunteers are extremely knowledgeable and helpful. They seem to be very passionate about the museum and the history within. It was well worth the visit.”
CUNA Volunteers at Museum on Day of Caring, Sept. 10
An energized Board of Directors has no shortage of good ideas for raising funds, including allowing the Museum’s use as a small wedding venue. On the Day of Caring commemorating 9/11, one of seven CUNA volunteer groups organized by the United Way painted the museum’s foyer and stairway, sprucing it up for a potential bride to descend the stairway to the parlor wedding site. (see photos)
The Bremer County Historical Society’s website explains upcoming fundraising events, such as “Cruising Thru History” on Sunday, Sept. 26 in Waverly and Sunday, Oct. 24 in Janesville. Supporters can also donate items for sale at the Fall Vintage Flea Market to be held at The Centre in Waverly.