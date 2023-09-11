Fall treatments and practices in the coming weeks can make a noticeable difference on your 2023 lawn and yard. To help home and property owners with these, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach-Bremer County will be providing several county-wide programs, to review these and how they benefit lawns, trees, and yards. Working with area libraries, these are free and open to the public.
Topics covered include fall fertilization; treating tough broadleaf weeds; lawn aeration; mowing and watering late in the season and winter preparation; mulching; tree planting and care in the fall, and others.
Dates and locations for the programs are as follows:
- Monday evening, Sept. 25 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Waverly Library
- Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 27 3 to 4 p.m. at the Sumner Library
- Wednesday evening, Sept. 27 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Denver Library
Presenting will be Ron Lenth, Bremer County Extension Program Coordinator for Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. For questions, please contact the Bremer County ISU Extension office at 319-882-4275