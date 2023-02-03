On 1/31/23 the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office arrested Vincent Mack, 57, of Athens, Georgia or four counts of sexual abuse in the third degree, a Class C felony, according to a press release by the Bremer County Sheriff's Office.
Mack was being held at the Bremer County Jail at the time of the alleged assaults.
He was awaiting a transfer to a federal facility after he absconded from correctional supervision in Georgia, following a conviction of sexual abuse.
Mack will remain under the supervision of the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office until the conclusion of the current charges.
At that time, he will be placed in federal custody.