The Bremer County Courthouse will look a bit different at night from Nov. 7 through Nov. 13.
Green light will be seen in the windows of some county offices on the first floor of the courthouse.
That’s because Bremer County has joined a national initiative to show appreciation for veterans called Operation Greenlight for Veterans.
The initiative is spearheaded by NACo and the National Association of County Veteran Service Officers (NACVSO).
It is designed to raise awareness about the unique challenges veterans face and the resources available to assist them and their families at the county, state, and federal levels.
