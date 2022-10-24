Jason Thoren

Thoren, 43, of Tripoli won the second top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “The Perfect Gift” scratch game. He purchased his winning ticket at Casey’s, 576 N. Main Ave. in Britt.

CLIVE, Iowa — A Bremer County man who won a $25,000 lottery prize said he couldn’t stop smiling.

“My face actually hurt all day yesterday,” Jason Thoren said with a laugh as he claimed his prize on Wednesday at the lottery’s Mason City regional office. “I drive a semi, so I continued to run my loads, but my face hurt from smiling and laughing.”