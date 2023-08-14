As a part of Tripoli Days, Bremer County Master Gardeners and Friends held their Annual Flower Show Aug. 5 at the Iowa State Extension Office in Tripoli. Christa Wiarda from Ackley judged the entries in the Flower Show. She is both a flower and vegetable gardener and has judged flower shows, including the Franklin County Fair, for several years. She judged the Bremer County show for the first time and remarked that there was a good showing and variety of flowers. She said the organizers and exhibitors should be proud of their effort.
After picking the winners, she talked about what she was looking for in choosing the best entries. Plants should be healthy with no insect or other damages. If possible, she prefers that entries have promise with a bud or two. Top arrangements include different shapes, contrast of colors, and inclusion of greenery as filler. She also considers how hard it is to grow certain plants.