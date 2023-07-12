The show starts following the 10 a.m. Tripoli Days Parade and ends at 2 p.m. Enter up to two plants in each category. There is no entry fee. There will be a cash prize of $10 in each category and a cash prize of $20 for the Best of Show.
Categories:
1. Cut specimens: Flowering (Single stem)
2. Cut specimens: Flowering (Groups and arrangements)
3. Creative: Flowering (Special creative arrangements such as patriotic, monochromatic, unusual container, etc.)
4. Cut specimens: Non-flowering (Hosta, coleus, etc.; single stem or group)
5. Container plantings: Live plants (Any container growing plants such as house plants, fairy gardens, succulent gardens, etc.)
A trained judge will announce winners at 11:30 a.m. and include remarks about the selections and tips for successful flower show entries.
All are invited to stop by at 11:30 a.m. to hear the speaker or anytime between 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. to view the entries. Everything is free to the public.
Entries by participants are to be picked up from 2 to 3 p.m.