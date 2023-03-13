The Bremer County Nature Alliance will be hosting their Membership and Annual Banquet featuring guest speaker Erika Billerbeck, Iowa Conservation Officer and author, on Saturday March 25 at the Denver American Legion. She will be sharing captivating stories from her book, Wildland Sentinel: Notes from an Iowa Conservation Officer. The banquet begins with a social time from 5:00-5:30 pm and then dinner and guest speaker to follow. The evening also includes a dollar raffle with prizes from local artists and businesses. The cost of a ticket is $20/adult and $10/child 12 years old and under. Tickets must be purchased in advance. In addition to the banquet the BCNA is selling raffle tickets for an Old Town Heron XT Kayak valued at $700. Raffle tickets are $10 each or 3 for $25. Tickets for the banquet and kayak raffle can be purchased at CrawDaddy Outdoors in Waverly, online at https://givebutter.com/BCNA , from any BCNA Board Member, or by calling the Bremer County Conservation Office at 319-882-4742. Kayak raffle tickets can also be purchased at the banquet. Need not be present to win. Limit 300 sold. All tickets ordered will be available at the door the evening of the banquet. BCNA is a 501©3 nonprofit organization that helps to raise funds, coordinate local volunteer efforts, support and advocate for environmental education programs, and works closely on Bremer County Conservation projects. The Membership and Annual Banquet is BCNA’s largest fundraiser of the year. All are welcome to attend.
