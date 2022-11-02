Bremer County precinct chairs trained at City Hall on Wednesday on the protocols and duties of the Nov. 8 election.
Conducting the training was Deputy Commissioner of Elections Susi LaRue.
The Auditor’s Office has compiled a training manual, which they keep “updating, refining and enhancing” as changes in the law take place.
During the Wednesday morning session, LaRue briefed the chair persons on issues ranging from election day etiquette to poll watchers to the logistics of record keeping.
Before the polls open, among other things, poll workers have to take an oath, administered by the chair person, and also a confidentiality oath, which is a fairly new addition, said Shelley Wolf, the county auditor.
“It’s like putting together a puzzle with the party balancing and the skills and abilities for each role,” she said.
Among the information shared in the morning session were rules and laws to observe on election day at the precincts.
Among them was the rule for poll workers, who are balanced in each precinct for party affiliation, not to wear campaign buttons or shirts with campaign slogans; keep their personal opinions to themselves and not to accept absentee ballots from other states or counties.
Poll workers are also required not to ask voters to explain or change their appearance.
The training document says that a “voter should NEVER be turned away without being given the opportunity to vote a PROVISIONAL ballot.”
In terms of voting booth protocols, the document explains that electronic devices are “only prohibited from the voting booth if they are used for an illegal purpose or the use interferes with the operation of polling places."
“A person taking a selfie with their ballot is NOT breaking the law,” the text reads, “assuming that they do not use that selfie to verify how they cast their ballot for purpose of receiving compensation for doing so, which is illegal.”
Children are allowed in the voting booth, as are cell phones.
The training also included how to handle poll watchers. These individuals, who cannot exceed more than three from a political party, and must have an identification as well as proof of appointment from their respective party, are allowed to observe, but not interfere with the process.
Also allowed inside the polling site are students of any age who are observing for the purposes of education and media professionals who cover the process.
Media are allowed to film as long as they do not interfere with the process, but if they wish to conduct interviews, they should do so outside the voting place and talk to voters after they have cast their ballots.
Training continued in the afternoon. Wolf said that up to 85 election workers will be working the polls on Nov. 8, many of them returning from previous elections.
According to the auditor's office, as of Wednesday there are 15,754 active voters registered in Bremer County. Of those, 3,957 are Democrats, 5,687 are Republicans, 6,032 have no party affiliation and 78 are registered with other parties.
“It’s always like leading up to the wedding,” Wolf said of Election Day. “It’s leading up to the big event.