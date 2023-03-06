Bremer County residents interested in representing groups or individuals at the Annual Meeting of the Bremer County Recovery Coalition are invited to attend its meeting on Thursday, March 23 at 5 p.m. in the Narthex of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School located at 301 1st Street NW, Waverly.
The Coalition was established following the flood of 2008. The objective of the Bremer County Recovery Coalition shall be to provide a coordinated effort for disaster preparedness, recovery and relief resources in Bremer County, Iowa. The primary purpose of the Corporation is to provide assistance and advocacy to those affected by disasters, regardless of their race, creed, color, gender, disability or religious beliefs.
The agenda for the meeting is:
Bremer County Recovery Coalition
Meeting on Thursday March 23, 2023
5 p.m. St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School Narthex
Call to Order
Adopt Agenda
Mission and Purpose
Minutes
Treasurer’s Report
Old Business
· Inventory
· Insurance
· NRAI Domestic Registered Agent Plus Service (Non-Profit)
· Secretary of State
New Business
Future Activities
Election of Officers
Adjourn
If you have any questions or are interested in serving or assisting but are not able to attend the meeting please contact Ron Zelle, BCRC President at his email admin@stpaulswaverly.org.