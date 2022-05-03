In preparation for Bremer County Fair 2022, ISU Extension 4-H will hold the Bremer County Weigh-In for Sheep/Goats on Friday, May 6 at the Bremer County Fair Grounds. 4-H and FFA members can bring their sheep/goats starting at 5:00PM. Any 4-H or FFA exhibitor showing sheep/goats wanting to be eligible for the State Fair in 2022, are required to have correct tagging and retinal scanning during the Weigh-In. All sheep/goats being entered into Market Division at county and state level must be tagged and weighed. Weighing, tagging and retinal scanning will end by 7:00PM. Contact Bremer County Extension, 319-882-4275 with any questions.
