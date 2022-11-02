Pickett and Bird

Bremer County Sheriff Dan Pickett with Brenna Bird, Republican candidate for Attorney General of Iowa

DES MOINES — Republican Attorney General Candidate Brenna Bird has received the endorsement of Bremer County Sheriff Dan Pickett. The Sheriff believes Brenna Bird would be the best ally for law enforcement in the Attorney General’s Office.

“Our law enforcement officers work selflessly to keep our streets, homes, and families safe,” said Bird. “Every time they put on their uniform for work, they take a risk to be there for us in our times of need and halt crime in our communities. As Attorney General, I will make it my top priority to have their back like they have ours.”