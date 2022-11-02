DES MOINES — Republican Attorney General Candidate Brenna Bird has received the endorsement of Bremer County Sheriff Dan Pickett. The Sheriff believes Brenna Bird would be the best ally for law enforcement in the Attorney General’s Office.
“Our law enforcement officers work selflessly to keep our streets, homes, and families safe,” said Bird. “Every time they put on their uniform for work, they take a risk to be there for us in our times of need and halt crime in our communities. As Attorney General, I will make it my top priority to have their back like they have ours.”
“I have full confidence that Brenna will be a partner and ally to Iowa law enforcement as our next attorney general,” said Dan Pickett. “She is exactly what Iowa needs, and I am happy to give her my full support.”
Throughout the summer, Brenna has worked across the state to meet with Iowans and share the message that she will always back the blue. Her regular meetings with police chiefs, local sheriffs and law enforcement have demonstrated that Brenna is dedicated to supporting these brave men and women in the line of duty.
Brenna Bird has received the endorsement of 74 County Sheriffs out of all 99 in Iowa. The list includes Democrats and Republicans who believe Brenna Bird would be the better Attorney General for law enforcement.