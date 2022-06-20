Disclaimer: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
April 28
• A 2002 Buick Rendezvous driven by Trent William Pavelec, 33, of Frederika, was northbound in the 1200 block of Piedmont Ave when Pavelec struck a deer, causing significant damage to the front driver’s side bumper.
May 3
• A 2004 Pontiac Grand Am driven by Anna Marie Paxson, 59, of Ionia, hit a deer.
May 4
• A 2021 Peterbilt 389 driven by Zackery James Vanderbeek, 37, of New Sharon, hit a deer.
May 7
• A 2007 Mercury Mariner driven by Destiny Elaine Kleppe, 21, of Fayette, hit a deer.
May 8
• A 2001 Ford Focus driven by Brandon Michael Deutsch, 30, of Lonsdale, MN, was traveling northbound in the outside lane of US 218 near mile marker 213 when it rear-ended a 2016 Subaru Forester, which was traveling northbound in front of Deutsch.
May 9
• Andrew Joshua Krause, 19, of Denver, driving a 2011 Dodge Avenger was northbound in the 2700 block of Marquis Ave in Bremer County when a dark colored vehicle rammed into the side of the vehicle causing minor damage to the front bumper. The dark colored vehicle then got in front of Krause and slammed on its brakes, almost causing a 2nd crash. The dark vehicle took the first Denver exit and Krause took the 2nd Denver exit where he then called law enforcement. Law enforcement photographed the damage to the Dodge Avenger and received statement forms explaining the details of the accident.
May 12
• A 2016 Nissan Murrano driven by Michael George Byrne, 67, of Mason City, hit a deer.
May 15
• A Peterbilt 379 driven by Jordon John Grube, 37, of Cresco, was turning onto southbound Reno Avenue from eastbound 110th Street when the passenger side tires of the attached livestock trailer left the roadway and traveled into the ditch. The belly of the trailer ran aground and became stuck. The belly of the trailer was damaged.
May 22
• A 2016 GM driven by William Daniel Williams, 23, of Cedar Falls was exceeding the speed limit and lost control of his vehicle on Highway 218. Williams entered the west ditch and struck a tree and reentered the roadway.
• A 2006 Chevrolet Impala driven by Jonathan Gary Rader, 21, of Tripoli, hit a deer.
May 23
• Candice Marie Yount, 38, of Denver was intoxicated while driving a 2005 Ford and ran off the road to the right. The Ford got stuck on the shoulder of the road while trying to re-enter the roadway. The roadway surface was loose gravel. The vehicle sustained minor undercarriage damage.
May 26
• A 2015 Honda Accord driven by Beth Ann Kay, 39, of Waverly, hit a deer.
June 2
• A 2010 Ford F150 driven by Terry Ryan Adams, 45, of Waverly, hit a deer.
• A 2014 Toyota Camry driven by Darwin James Dirksen, 52, of Waverly, hit a deer.
June 3
• A 2011 Chevrolet Impala driven by Delbert Eugene Krull, 71, of Waverly, hit a deer.
• A 2010 Ford Escape driven by Benjamin Michael Wood, 41, of Waterloo, was southbound at mile marker 215 when he struck a deer causing disabling damage to the vehicle.
June 4
• A 2011 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Scott Alan Bekkum, 28, of Cedar Rapids, hit a deer.
June 12
• A 2014 Cadillac XTS driven by Melinda Sue Oltrogge, 60, of Readlyn, hit a deer.
The logs were provided by the Waverly Police Department and the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office and compiled by Waverly Newspapers. Any charges listed are only accusations, and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.