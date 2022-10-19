Disclaimer: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Oct. 4
• A 2002 Toyota Tacoma driven by Leonard Oral Tucker, 60, of Waterloo was traveling at a high rate of speed and struck the back of a 2007 Dodge Caravan driven by Isiah Michael Morse, 19, of Readlyn, before entering the east ditch and into a bean field. Tucker then went into a corn field and began driving around in the corn. When Tucker’s Tacoma became disabled, officers were able to take Tucker into custody where it was determined that he was suffering from a medical condition. Tucker was transported to Unity Point where he was treated for his medical condition. The Tacoma is considered a total loss and was towed to Del’s Auto.
Oct. 5
• A 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Nathan Tyler Sahr, 28, of Waverly, struck a deer.
• A 2017 Honda CR-V driven by Ethan Thomas Caesar, 23, of Cedar Falls, struck a deer.
Oct. 7
• A 2013 Ram pickup truck driven by Denise Kay Goodrich, 61, of Fredericksburg, struck a deer.
The logs were provided by the Waverly Police Department and the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office and compiled by Waverly Newspapers. Any charges listed are only accusations, and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
