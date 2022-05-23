The Bremer County Soil and Water Conservation District is pleased to announce the winner of our 2022 Conservation Districts of Iowa Scholarship is Ethan Hennings.
Hennings is a 2022 graduate of Waverly Shell Rock Schools and plans to attend Hawkeye Community College in the fall focusing on Environmental Conservation. His future plans include a job in Forestry Management. Being outdoors and caring for the land and its people has long been a focus of Hennings’ as evidenced by his interest in hunting, fishing and anything outdoors and his job at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community as a dietary aid.
The mission of the Bremer County SWCD is to protect, conserve and preserve our natural resources for current and future generations. We accomplish this by utilizing technical, financial, and educational resources through partnerships and practices for the health of our souls and water.