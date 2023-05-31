Bremer County’s Suicide Prevention Coalition met at the Waverly Library on May 17, with nine participants present. Areas represented were the Veterans Administration, Northeast Iowa Area on Aging, United Way, Waverly Library, Pathways Behavioral Services, mental health/disabilities services of East Central region, Bremer County law enforcement, postvention services and survivors of suicide loss.
The groups discussed the need to reach the young middle school youth regarding accurate, evidence-based mental health training. It is vital that the student, the parent and the teacher know what to say and do when emotional and behavior issues arise.
If a student tells another student they wish they were dead, will the student know who to tell, will the parent know what to do, will anyone know what to do if you haven’t been trained? We know education is vital, we plan to do more mental health training, however new legislation taking effect next year may make it harder to reach students. The consent for your child to attend mental health training events is changing from passive consent to now active consent, which means a parent or guardian will have to sign for them to attend the training. So a parent will need to be aware of the student bringing home a consent paper to be signed and returned.
What are we doing?
Pathways behavioral services is expanding in Waverly. They are busy renovating the previous Maurer Eye Building to a children’s only mental health facility. This is exciting! You can assist Pathways in furnishing this building by going to their Facebook page, click on join, like their page, to assist with fundraising efforts and get more services for our youth.
Plans for coalition going forward
We will be planning a city-wide event in September in Waverly. September is suicide prevention month. We will have materials, free stuff, information and much more.
If you would like to be a part of the Bremer County Suicide Prevention Coalition, please email Jan Heidemann, LBSW Coordinator of Disability Services East Central Region at jheidemann@co.bremer.ia.us.