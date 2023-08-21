This community event is open to everyone! Veterans, parents, middle school youth, high school and college students, educators, professionals and non professionals, are all encouraged to attend. This is a free community event, no registration required, with a light meal included. The event will take place on Thursday, Sept. 14 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the American legion Post 653, located at 161 E. Main St. Denver, IA 50622. This presentation will be on the second floor, accessed by a chair lift if needed.
This event is during suicide awareness month, and that is our intention. To bring awareness to suicide and mental health issues. To help people feel better equipped to support others who may be struggling with depression, anxiety, suicidal ideation and other mental health concerns.
You will have the opportunity to browse many local and national resource tables, enjoy a light meal, and attend a Q.P.R. presentation at 6 p.m. Q.P.R is first aid for suicide prevention: question, persuade, refer.
You will have the opportunity to discuss bringing similar training events to your community. So tell others, spread the word, and make plans to attend this event!
For more information call Jan Heidemann, coordinator Bremer County Suicide Prevention Coalition at 319-352-2993.