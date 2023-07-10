Mortality rates from suicides dropped significantly in countries across Europe between 2011 and 2019. 15 countries showing significant reduction and 22 others with stabilized rates. This is in stark contrast to the U.S. suicide rates. The CDC reports suicide rates increased by 36% between 2000 and 2018.
The question was asked what are the reasons for the difference, and what can we do to get these results in the U.S., and particularly in Bremer County? Perhaps the difference is in health care and easy access to guns in the U.S. as well as accessing mental health services in the U.S. can be very challenging, especially to lower income individuals and a lack of sufficient mental health services. Guns are the most common cause of suicide in the United States. Reducing access to them plays a key role in suicide prevention. Other measures put in place in European countries to reduce suicides included fostering social-emotional life skills among adolescents, screening and early identification assessments, and management of individuals affected by suicide behavior.
In the U.S., 12.2 million adults seriously contemplated suicide, 3.2 million planned a suicide attempt and 1.2 million attempted suicide, of whom 45,979 died. The CDC calculates that this equates to one death every 11 minutes. Suicide prevention coalitions across Iowa and the U.S. want to reduce these numbers.
What are we doing?
We continue to plan and offer suicide prevention training sessions. Jackie Preston, certified prevention specialist at Pathways Behavioral Services, along with United Way, held a training session on the language of mental health at Grace Baptist Church. Ryan Nesbit, co-founder of Alive and Running Iowa, held a QPR training session at Heritage United Methodist Church. QPR is considered the first aid for suicide prevention- Q- Question, P-Persuade, R- Refer.
Plans for going forward
We will continue to provide education on the language of suicide, prevention of suicide with QPR training, and gun safety including safe storage, gun locks, etc.
Things to look forward to
We are currently planning a multidimensional community event in September.
The Bremer County Suicide Prevention Coalition meets monthly. Please email Jan Heidemann LBSW at jheidemann@ecriowa.us if you would like to be a part of these planning meetings.