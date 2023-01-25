weapons policy in bremer co

 by ANELIA K. DIMITROVA /editorcft@gmail.com

The Bremer County Supervisors on Monday passed, on a 2-1 vote, a policy regarding weapons on Bremer County property. Supervisors Dewey Hildebrandt and Corey Cerwinske voted yes, while board chair Ken Kammeyer voted against.

As per the policy, which was brought to the board by the newly elected Cerwinske, weapons are allowed in county facilities and properties, unless otherwise specified, including the areas of the courthouse governed by the county.