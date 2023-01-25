The Bremer County Supervisors on Monday passed, on a 2-1 vote, a policy regarding weapons on Bremer County property. Supervisors Dewey Hildebrandt and Corey Cerwinske voted yes, while board chair Ken Kammeyer voted against.
As per the policy, which was brought to the board by the newly elected Cerwinske, weapons are allowed in county facilities and properties, unless otherwise specified, including the areas of the courthouse governed by the county.
Weapons are banned in areas under the jurisdiction of the judicial branch, according to a 2017 judicial branch order.
Citing the Bill of Rights, Section 1A of the Iowa Constitution, the Bremer County weapons policy states that individuals and employees are “allowed to carry concealed weapons (if they have a permit to do so) or open-carry weapons” in the basement level and on the first floor of the courthouse, where various county offices are located.
However, in the spaces controlled by the judicial branch, all weapons are banned.
In the Bremer County Courthouse, the areas controlled by the judicial branch are on the second floor, which is dedicated to courtrooms, judges’ chambers, a jury room, and conference offices; and on the third floor, where the office of the clerk of court is housed.
On these two floors, the policy states, “all weapons are banned …for the compelling interest of the judicial branch.”
The policy further states that the employee or individual who brings a weapon to county property must remain in physical possession of that weapon.
“There is a difference between bearing it and storing it,” County Attorney Darius Robinson said. “The county is not going to be responsible for storing.”
The only exception for storage is that for law enforcement officers who are required to place their weapons in designated areas and secure areas in the jail, the policy says.
The policy notes that Bremer County will not be responsible for the storage of weapons by employees or visitors.
Robinson, the county attorney, said the need to articulate the policy emerged after the passage of the Constitutional Amendment on November 8. Iowans passed the amendment overwhelmingly with 748,363 votes or 65.17% while 399,959 or 34.83% voted against.
In Bremer County, it garnered 6,999 or 67.91% yes votes and 3,308 or 32.09% no votes, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.
The weapons policy is the first legal advice provided to the board by Robinson who took office as the county attorney in January.
On Wednesday, Robinson told Waverly Newspapers, that he would be advising the board to drop the reference to the concealed carry permit from the policy, which is currently in the language because of a law change in 2021.
Earlier he noted that the discussion about the policy included the question of whether it was needed.
“Personally, I think it emphasizes the expectations and the limitations based upon the statutes of the legislature and the rules of the judicial branch and places responsibility for that legislation and those rules on these branches of government,” he said.
During Monday’s meeting, one member of the public voiced her concerns and her opposition to the policy. Edith Waldstein, a retired Wartburg professor and administrator, and also a former city council woman, the only public member present at the meeting, spoke against the policy.
Waldstein argued that by passing the policy, the supervisors are running the risk of sending a “symbolic message of encouragement” to members of the public to bring more guns to public places.
She added that if the concern of the board is employee storage of guns, that issue could be amply addressed in an employee handbook rather than in a policy.
“I was glad that Supervisor Kammeyer voted against it,” she told Waverly Newspapers after the meeting. “I don’t think it is necessary to have a policy. It is redundant to something that has been passed by the legislature and it sends a message, and the one that concerns me is that studies show that the more guns you have, the more homicides you have, we have more guns than people in the United States. We lead the world in guns.”
In 2018, when the county considered a similar weapons policy, the board chambers were packed with members of the public, and some judges and judicial branch employees, who vocally opposed the proposed measure during the hearing, according to reporting from Waverly Newspapers.
The county then placed No Weapons Allowed signs in the courthouse, as reported in a Jan. 15, 2019 story by Waverly Newspapers.
Those signs have now been removed.
Supervisor Kammeyer, who voted against the weapons policy on Monday, said a policy was not needed.
“I don’t think we need to have guns in the courthouse,” he said. “But now you will. I lost.”
Hildebrandt, a former sheriff, who had advocated for this in the past, but had been blocked by votes from Kammeyer and then-supervisor Tim Neil, said he didn’t think the policy was needed now that the Constitutional Amendment has been passed, but once it was on the table he supported it.
“We all took oaths to support the Constitution and I didn’t see how you can vote against it, maybe there’s something I am missing, but I don’t know what that would be,” he said.
Robinson reviewed a draft of the document with the supervisors in several prior meetings and in consultation with Bremer County Sheriff Dan Pickett.
“The policy is needed to make sure that we are in compliance with the new constitutional amendment, which Iowans voted for in November, complying with the laws of the legislature and the rules of the judicial branch,” Robinson added.
“The policy will probably evolve as Iowa law continues to evolve on this. The new Iowa amendment places a heavy burden on the government heavily on any restrictions on a citizen’s right to bear arms and we are just making sure we can observe and honor citizens’ rights.”
Robinson said that the county may place signs in the area leading up to the second and third floors, in order to remind the public that weapons are banned on the premises where the judicial branch is located.
“That decision just hasn’t been made yet,” Robinson said.