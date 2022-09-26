The outdoor warning systems throughout Bremer County will be tested Tuesday, October 4, beginning at 11:00 am. In the event of threatening weather, the tests will be delayed to the next day without threatening weather.
Tests are performed to assure all outdoor warning systems are functioning properly. When an outdoor warning system siren sounds on a day other than a test, residents are advised to tune to local broadcast media as soon as possible. Media outlets will be forwarding information regarding imminent threats. Typical Bremer County threats include severe weather, but might also include a chemical/hazardous material incident, or possibly a terrorist threat.