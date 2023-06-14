The Bremer County Treasurer’s Office will be closed on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, for an all-staff training event outside the office. These continuing education opportunities with the Iowa Department of Transportation allow staff to better serve the public. Online transactions for motor vehicle registration renewals and property tax payments can be found at https://tinyurl.com/BremerTreasurer.
